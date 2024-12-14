22-year-old man dies in Range Rover crash, driver arrested
A 22-year-old man has died in a road crash which left a second passenger injured and the driver arrested.
Police are appealing for information following the fatal crash near Annan on Friday night on the B6357 Annan-Cannonbie-Jedburgh road around 8.25pm.
The 22-year-old was a passenger in a grey Range Rover and was pronounced dead at the scene.
A second passenger, a 39-year-old man, was taken to Cumberland Infirmary as a precaution.
The driver of the car, a 38-year-old man, was taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary for treatment.
He was later arrested in connection with road traffic offences and released pending further enquiries.
Sergeant Wayne Carnochan said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who died and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.
“We are asking anyone who may have information to contact us.”
The B6357 connects the town of Annan with the A74 motorway at Eaglesfield.
The officer added: “If you were on this road around the time of the crash and have dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation then please contact us.”
Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3502 of Friday, 13 December, 2024.
