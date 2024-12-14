Body found in search for skier missing in the Cairngorms

The family of Sam Burns, 40, who was skiing along in the mountain range, has been informed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A body has been found in the search for a skier who went missing in the Cairngorms.

Sam Burns, 40, last made contact with friends on Friday morning as he skiied in the mountain range alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A search was launched and the body of man was discovered around 11am today (Saturday).

Formal identification has yet to take place, but the family of Mr Burns has been informed of the discovery.

A Police Scotland statement said: “Around 11am on Saturday, 14 December 2024, the body of a man was found in the Cairngorms.

“Formal identification is yet to take place, but the family of 40-year-old missing man Sam Burns has been informed.There do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances, and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Concerns were raised about Mr Burns after he failed to return to his van, which was parked in the Cairngorm Mountain car park.