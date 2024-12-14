Body found in search for skier missing in the Cairngorms
A body has been found in the search for a skier who went missing in the Cairngorms.
Sam Burns, 40, last made contact with friends on Friday morning as he skiied in the mountain range alone.
A search was launched and the body of man was discovered around 11am today (Saturday).
Formal identification has yet to take place, but the family of Mr Burns has been informed of the discovery.
A Police Scotland statement said: “Around 11am on Saturday, 14 December 2024, the body of a man was found in the Cairngorms.
“Formal identification is yet to take place, but the family of 40-year-old missing man Sam Burns has been informed.There do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances, and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
Concerns were raised about Mr Burns after he failed to return to his van, which was parked in the Cairngorm Mountain car park.
It is believed he was planning to ski Y Gulley or Diagonal Gulley from the Cairngorm Plateau.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.