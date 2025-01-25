19-year-old man fighting for life in hospital after road crash

Witnesses are being sought by police.

Police are seeking witnesses to a serious road crash which has left a man critically ill in hospital.

The casualty, 19, was driving a blue Ford Focus car on the B743 just south of Mauchline, East Ayrshire around 6.45am on Friday, January 24 at the time of the accident.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow with life-threatening injuries. His condition is described as critical.

Sergeant Chris McColm of Road Policing said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are keen to speak to anyone who can assist.“

“If you were in the area around the time of the crash please check your dash-cam to see if you have captured anything that could assist with our investigation.”