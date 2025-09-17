An iconic green house which has been dubbed a piece of ‘television history’ has gone up for sale on the Isle of Mull.
The home from hit children’s TV series Balamory – Miss Hoolie’s cheerful seaside home – is on the market with Oban Estate Agents, Bell Ingram for offers over £225,000.
Officially known as Beul An Atna – Gaelic for “mouth of the sea” – the Tobermory property will be familiar to any fans of the show as the home of Miss Hoolie and has been home to local resident Matthew Spence, now in his 80s, for nearly four decades.
The show Balamory was a hit for children all across Scotland when it first aired in 2002 and a brand new season has begun filming recently.
Bell Ingram estate agent Andrew Fuller said: “It’s a real pleasure to bring such a well-loved home to the market.
“As a resident of Mull, I know just how iconic the green house is – it’s part of the island’s story.
“While it’s bittersweet to see it change hands, this sale marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for a property that holds so many happy memories.”
1. Miss Hoolie's house
“I’ve lived here for 38 years,” said Mr Spence, the current resident of the home.
“I came to Mull from Glasgow when I was just 15. At the time I thought it was the end of the world – all my aunties and uncles had left the city, my father was from Mull, and everything was changing.
“But the island changed me. I found hobbies like badminton, I learned to shoot, and although I went back to Glasgow sometimes and they looked at me as if I was daft, after a couple of years I fell in love with the place.” | Bell Ingram
2. Cosy living room
Mr Spence trained as a butcher before joining the army.
When he returned, even though his parents had moved to Oban, he knew his heart belonged on Mull.
And in 2002, his family home was given a new lease of life – becoming one of the most famous front doors in Britain. | Bell Ingram
3. A well-equipped kitchen
“About 21 years ago someone came to the door and asked if I’d like the house to feature in a children’s TV show,” Mr Spence said.
“My wife at the time said yes straight away – anything to do with children, we had none ourselves – and we just fell for it.
“When the kids started coming, she took on the job of replying to all the letters.
“In summer, two busloads of children would park across the road every day. She loved it.
“Even my wee dog loved it – the kids used to post sweets through the door. He turned from a Jack Russell into a wee barrel!” | Bell Ingram
4. The master bedroom
The house quickly became a pilgrimage site for families, and Mr Spence remembers the joy it brought.
“Great to see the actors back this year filming the latest series. They came to the door and I had a big cuddle with PC Plum. It was a great experience – children came to the island just because of Balamory.” | Bell Ingram