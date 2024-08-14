Why women are flocking to walk along Hadrian’s Wall on the best guided treks

Find your inner goat and get into your stride with a WalkingWomen holiday

Women, especially those belonging to the upper classes, have been walking for centuries. Not just as a means of travel but as recreation – a chance to see and be seen. You only have to pick up a Jane Austen novel to find her love of walking spilling out onto the pages through the female characters.

Today, however, it can be hard for women to find time for a walk in our modern world or even find like-minded people to accompany them. WalkingWomen was born from the very idea of encouraging women to get back into the great outdoors and connect with like-minded fellow walkers. Next year the company (launched by Diane Clarke) will be celebrating its 25th year.

As an avid walker, I was keen to discover more about the group and duly booked myself on their Best of Hadrian’s Walk in the north of England. Now run by sister duo Ginny Lunn and Sara Pease-Watkin since September 2021, WalkingWomen organise over 50 walking holidays annually both in the UK and overseas.

Walks are graded by the level of fitness required. Amusingly, the company uses four ‘Goat’ grades to keep it simple. One goat indicates an easier hike with little ascent or descent while four goats represent demanding treks with challenges to boot.

The costs of a holiday include a tour guide, all food from breakfast, packed lunch and dinner, plus transport to and from the start of the walks and pickups.

Guests are taken under WalkingWomen’s wing from the moment a holiday is booked, and their team of experts offer advice and guidance via emails, phone and text to ensure a smooth operation from the get-go. Groups are kept to an intimate number of between eight and 10. Popular walks with larger numbers come with a second guide.

Experienced tour guides are recruited for their local expertise and Jo, our tour guide over the five days connected our group on a WhatsApp thread ahead of the trip. She offered advice on what to pack, and the predicted weather forecast, and encouraged us to raise any questions or concerns we had before embarking on our adventure.

Accommodation

Like the walks, accommodation is meticulously researched and chosen for both its location and the comfort and relaxation it will provide for walkers after a day spent outdoors. Our base for the duration, The Centre of Britain Hotel (Haltwhistle's most historic building) ticked all these boxes and more. Run by wife and husband Grethe and David, the 12-bedrooms are individually designed with desks, armchairs or sofas and area to perform stretches.

Trips begin with a meeting to get participants acquainted and run through housekeeping. Jo was super-efficient and made us feel at ease and excited for the days ahead. The evening meal helped us to bond further.

Ginny said WalkingWomen has a loyal fanbase with some walkers holidaying with the company since its inception in 2000.

“The company attracts women who have a passion for walking. Some are retired, others divorced, and some whose children have flown the nest. They are looking for a safe place, to meet like-minded women, and have a sense of belonging while getting some exercise. For women who have experienced a loss or had a significant life change, WalkingWomen gives them the confidence to get back into the world. They don’t have to do it alone.”

Copious studies show that walking opens up a whole new part of your brain. Walkers feel connected to the world whether it’s with others or nature. And when the leg work is done for you, it’s easier to just show up.

Hadrian’s Wall

With transport to and from the starting points daily, the day one trek began in earnest from the village of Walton. It wasn’t long before we came across the first signs of the Wall. With our walk being a grade goat three, we were mentally prepared for this 10-miler and found strength in supporting one another, creating a bond that transcended the miles as we traversed the stunning landscape.

There were plenty of stops, not least to catch our breath, but to absorb our surroundings and learn about the milecastles and turret remains with helpful information boards. I don’t think I had previously fully appreciated the scale of Roman activity 2000 years ago.

Stops to refresh at the Birdoswald Fort and Walltown Country Park for our afternoon pick-up gave us a taste of the best parts of the Wall. All the sensory systems are enhanced when you walk. You see, hear and smell things that you don’t when sitting behind a desk. Worries slip away and exhaustion somehow disappears.

The camaraderie within our group was inspiring as we entered day two and began our journey from where we had finished the day before. Housesteads Fort is one of the largest and most intact forts on the Wall. With a 610m ascent and descent, this was a tough day, but I felt lifted by the group.

WalkingWomen’s commitment to unity became evident as we gently encouraged each other while continuing forward. Jo encouraged us to walk a little longer, a little higher and get the most out of our time. AS a member of a mixed-sex walking group, this all-women group felt different. There was no route march or competition to see who got to the summit first or navigated the best.

After a well-earned rest, day three was gentler at 285m ascent, although still a lengthy 11 miles. The first hour was spent with an optional visit to Housesteads Fort (entry fee not included) before we resumed our trek, initially ascending to a high viewpoint before gradually descending and heading down towards the north Tyne River. Again, we had a chance to explore and spend some time at the unusual temple of the ancient Mithraeum religion.

The UK weather can’t be predicted and while the forecast was gloomy for the duration of the trip, we struck lucky. However, itineraries may flex and adapted when necessary. Walkers can also opt to take a day off should they wish to do so. Nothing is militant about the walks and it’s perhaps this laid-back attitude, among others, that encourages clients to return. WalkingWomen have over 50% repeat customers. Age is also no barrier, most are upwards of 50. The oldest client is 91.

While this type of holiday is essentially about walking, there are plenty of opportunities to slow down and absorb key sights. Thus, day four was shorter with just four miles to cover. After walking up to a blissful viewpoint, crossing fields and following a stream, we explored the fascinating Vindolanda site to discover the remains of this Roman township. The restful day afforded us with ample energy to visit the museum housing important exhibits such as the tablet letters (the earliest found letter ever written by a woman!), artefacts and clothing. It’s not to be missed and gives a whole other perspective to all the sites seen during the trek.

Walking may have become popular during the pandemic but just because we’ve all settled back into the busy lives we led before, doesn’t mean we need to let hiking fall by the wayside. Walking is a meditation; it helps connect people with nature. But you don’t have to go it alone. WalkingWomen offer an incredible opportunity to embark on your unique journey while encouraging walkers to make meaningful connections. There’s never been a better time for women to take time out for themselves all while celebrating their strides.

Fact box

Prices The Best of Hadrian’s Wall trip was £1,100 which included food, accommodation and a tour guide.