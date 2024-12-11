Why fashion brand & Other Stories chose this Glasgow location for second Scottish store

Prepare for the city centre launch of this clothing brand

From Friday December 13, Glasgow will be upping its retail therapy game.

That’s because Scotland’s second branch of Swedish fashion brand & Other Stories, which is owned by the H&M Group, will be opening on the ground floor of Princes Square on Buchanan Street. You can visit from 11am, with the first 50 customers receiving a goodie bag, and, on Saturday, there will be a day of a gratis 15-minute make-up consultations, no appointment necessary.

We spoke to the label’s managing director, Lina Soderqvist, about the new boutique.

Why Glasgow?

Glasgow has been on our radar for a long time and finding the perfect location to bring & Other Stories to the city has been key. Princes Square is a great match for our brand, and we’re excited to finally open our doors to Glasgow’s fashion-loving community while strengthening our presence in Scotland.

Have you visited the city?

Although I haven’t had the chance to visit Glasgow yet, it hasn’t gone unnoticed just how much charm the city is celebrated for. Now that we’ve opened, I’m even more eager to experience it first hand. From what I’ve heard from my colleagues, Glasgow has a unique warmth and character that I can’t wait to discover for myself.

Do you think the Glasgow customer will want something slightly different from the other Scottish store at St James Quarter in Edinburgh?

We are very proud to see how warmly & Other Stories has already been embraced in Scotland, not just through our Edinburgh store but also by many loyal customers shopping online from Glasgow. In Glasgow, we look forward to connecting with customers who bring a dynamic and individual approach to style. We want to create a shopping experience that feels both locally relevant and true to our essence.

You usually choose interesting properties for & Other Stories - what does Princes Square offer?

It’s a beautiful, listed building with a rich history, and we’ve worked to preserve and highlight its original features while integrating our store concept. Inspired by a fashion creative’s ‘dimora’ - a space where they live and work - the store reflects a personal and creative atmosphere. We’ve kept the building’s history alive by uncovering details, such as a previously hidden window, kept visible brick and stone walls, some of them with a rough finish, creating contrast to our concept.

How big is the store and will it feature all your collections?

The store spans a total of 445 sqm on one floor and will feature all our collections, including ready-to-wear, bags, jewellery, shoes, and beauty. When we open the doors to the new store, customers will be welcomed by our Holiday collection that offers something for every occasion. It includes versatile pieces like the fringe sequin set, skirts paired with brushed knitwear, and denim styled with statement party tops, making it easy to dress for everyday wear or special events during this season.

What are the big sellers in Scotland?

Perhaps not so surprisingly, winter essentials remain firm favorites. Wool coats, winter scarves, and soft, textured cardigans are particularly popular during the colder months, offering both warmth and style. Hair accessories, like headbands, also resonate with our Scottish customers, adding a playful touch to their outfits. Chelsea boots, particularly our lined leather styles, are another standout, combining practicality and timeless appeal for the colder months. With stores in regions that experience similar weather, we know how important it is to offer standout pieces for the colder months, including, of course, knitwear and outerwear. Being based in Stockholm myself, I can relate to the focus on finding items that are both warm and stylish as the temperatures drop. There’s no excuse not to stay fashionable in winter, with options like my favorite the asymmetric cape featuring a removable scarf or our wool hoodie that comes both in white or in a striking green, perfect for adding a pop of colour.

What are the top buys for the Christmas party season?

There’s every opportunity to make a statement with this season’s Holiday collection, no matter what festive gatherings the season has in store. For colours, the burgundy that defined autumn is now joined by classic red, beautifully showcased in the statement suit, as well as winter pastels. The oversized-bow off-shoulder mini dress in a soft pink is perfect for turning heads, while the bow-embellished satin pumps add an eye-catching finishing touch. To complete the look, the crystal statement earrings provide just the right amount of sparkle. Faux fur is a major trend this season and will continue to dominate well into next year, so don’t miss the belted faux fur jacket, which combines elegance with warmth. Our newly re-launched makeup range features 163 shades and is thoughtfully designed to complement any outfit. No holiday look is complete without our best-selling Baroque Red nail colour.

What direction is & Other Stories going in, fashion-wise?

We continue to evolve by designing collections that speak to our customers’ diverse needs and lifestyles. We know our customers come to us for different reasons such as occasion wear, elevated everyday wear, and quality. These pillars shape everything we create, ensuring that we meet their expectations for thoughtfully designed pieces that suit a variety of moments. Our collections are designed to be expressive and feminine, combining fashion-forward styles with premium materials and unexpected details. By offering a curated full look including ready-to-wear, jewellery, bags, shoes, and beauty, we help our customers create versatile wardrobes that celebrate their individuality, while incorporating thoughtful design processes to ensure timeless appeal and longevity.

What are your favourite pieces in the winter collections?