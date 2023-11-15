4 . Harvest Moon

Nearlyweds can enjoy the spotless sand of the Tyninghame coast beneath their feet as they walk down the aisle at Harvest Moon. If a beach wedding venue isn't quite the style for the season, then this venue also offers a beautiful whimsical woodland location for couples to say their I dos. Guests can celebrate the reception in luxury safari tents on the beach or there's also the option of the cool treehouse with views over Bass Rock. With a honeymoon tent complete with a white four poster bed that looks out to sea, this is a start to married life unlike any other. Photo: www.hitched.co.uk