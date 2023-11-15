While churches and registry offices remain the most popular places to get married, plenty of couples are looking for something a little different for their big day.
It used to be the case that there were legal limitations on where a marriage ceremony could take place but now, according to Citizens Advice, a wedding can take place at "a registration office or any other appropriate location (other than religious premises) that has been agreed by the couple and the registration authority."
That means you're only limited by your own imagination.
Here are seven of the most popular according to the experts at Hitched.co.uk.
1. The Tall Ship
All aboard! For couples looking for a cool wedding venue and who are tired of touring properties built for landlubbers, The Tall Ship in Glasgow is a remarkable and unique Scottish wedding venue that guests won't forget any time soon.
Once a merchant sailing vessel, this 125-year-old Clyde-built ship can accommodate wedding celebrations for up to 200 invited guests. Though rich in history, the ship features all of the modern amenities you'll need to host a modern event and offers catering and drink packages for a convenient experience.
2. Go Ape Aberfoyle
It doesn’t come much more unique than saying your vows 22 metres above the ground, with a harness accessorising your wedding day attire. Go Ape in Aberfoyle is home to one of the world’s longest zip wires (it’s longer than four football pitches), so even if couples are certain they won’t get any wedding day nerves, this’ll get their hearts racing. Nestled in some of Scotland's most beautiful woodland, guests are treated to stunning views of the Queen Elizabeth Forest Park, as well as Loch Lomond.
3. Edinburgh Zoo
Couples who really want to impress their guests with a dreamy wedding in Scotland should consider hosting their event at the Mansion House at Edinburgh Zoo. This surprising gem is rich in history and offers both historic charm and exciting wildlife experiences. Animal lovers can host their civil ceremony, religious service, or humanist wedding in their choice of elegantly appointed meeting rooms throughout the mansion. The oak-panelled Geddes & Gillespie Suite is the perfect spot for a grand wedding breakfast and features direct access to the gardens for some immaculate views of the zoo - famous for its penguins.
4. Harvest Moon
Nearlyweds can enjoy the spotless sand of the Tyninghame coast beneath their feet as they walk down the aisle at Harvest Moon. If a beach wedding venue isn't quite the style for the season, then this venue also offers a beautiful whimsical woodland location for couples to say their I dos. Guests can celebrate the reception in luxury safari tents on the beach or there's also the option of the cool treehouse with views over Bass Rock. With a honeymoon tent complete with a white four poster bed that looks out to sea, this is a start to married life unlike any other. Photo: www.hitched.co.uk