1 . Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)

The study reveals that I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me) by Whitney Houston is the most popular wedding song of all time. The iconic song, which was released in 1987, appeared 484 times across 2,000 wedding playlists on Spotify. According to the study, I Wanna Dance with Somebody featured in 24.20% of the examined playlists. | Contributed