Visit Vancouver for a heady mix of chic urban and rugged rural life - Scotland on  Sunday Travel

Vancouver has always been on my radar. Whenever speaking with like-minded travel addicts, those who have been say that you just have to visit it. "One of the best cities in the world," a friend recently told me. "The only city I'd live in outside of Edinburgh," said another. And as my Instagram became increasingly flecked with stories from Vancouver, my jealousy - and curiosity - grew. What is it that makes it one of the most desirable places in the world to visit and live in?Especially as it is a long, long way from home. Some 4,387 miles, an eight-hour time difference and a flight across the whole span of North America. Vancouver is on the west coast of Canada in the state of British Columbia, not far from the US border. Canada itself is one of those countries blessed with riches but this part of it often trumps Montreal, Toronto and the rest when it comes to visitor numbers. There is a mystique about Vancouver that continues to lure in travellers.

Scotland on Sunday Travel – IstanbulVancouver's food scene is very diverse. Alouette, inspired by French cuisine, appears to be the most lavish place to dine in Gastown - the part of the city of most repute for foodies - and does not disappoint, but there's as much joy to be taken from strolling through Chinatown and gobbling up proper dim sum and authentic food from the east. Vancouver's history with China is big. After all, it was one of the first settlements Chinese immigrants landed at when coming over for the "Gold Rush". Word had spread of jobs along the river mining for gold or working on the Canadian Pacific Railway. A better life was hoped for but the Chinese were subjected to racism and poor wages, culminating in "Humiliation Day", when an exclusion act against them was brought in from 1923, lasting 24 years before common sense prevailed. Nowadays, Chinatown plays a huge part in the rich tapestry of Vancouver. My tour, conducted by the fascinating Robert Sung, was tremendous - not least for the tastiest char siu pork I consumed along the way.Yet so much of enjoying Vancouver comes away from downtown. I'd never even heard of forest bathing, yet a morning spent in Stanley Park with Talaysay Tours getting to know nature that bit better was very enjoyable. I'll admit, I took more joy from jumping on a bike - they are popular here - cycling around Stanley Park, with trees on one side and massive cruise liners and mountains on the other. Sewell's Marina offers a great water tour of the city, diving in and out of coves, hobnobbing with seals and birds and gawping at the landscape from the ocean. You get the best view, though, with a seaplane trip from Harbour Air. The most wobbly I felt, however, was not in the aircraft but on the Capilano Suspension Bridge, which crosses the river and jiggles every step you take across it. Worth it for the spectacular pictures, though, and only a 20-minute drive from the centre.

Flights, Edinburgh to Vancouver via Toronto return adult fare: £629.21 per person

London to Vancouver return adult fare: £640.51 per person

Fares are inclusive of taxes/surcharges and 1 x checked bag per person. Fare restrictions apply.