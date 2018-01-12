Video: Six of the most beautiful Scottish postcard views

If you’ve ever received a postcard from Scotland, it may have had a picture of one of these iconic locations.

Anyone who has visited Scotland will be able to tell you how rich the country is in picturesque landscapes and breathtaking views.

The Forth Bridge. PIC: ROB MCDOUGALL /STOCK FORTH RAIL BRIDGE

Despite the dawn of the digital age, it’s still common practice to pick up a handful of postcards to send home to your loved ones.

If you send some from Scotland, chances are a few will have pictures from iconic sites featured in the video above.

If you’re planning your first trip to Scotland and you’re excited about visiting all those postcard destinations, then we’re here to keep you right about where in the country you’ll need to go.

We’ve selected six popular landmark views from around Scotland and provided a rough guide showing where you’ll find them to help you better plan your trip.

If you’re planning a visit to Tobermory on the Isle of Mull, be mindful you’ll need to catch a ferry over the water.

What other postcard-perfect landmarks have you visited in Scotland, or are you looking forward to visiting in 2018? Let us know.