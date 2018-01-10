Video: Five of the best one-day road trips to take in Scotland

You shouldnt be struggling to come up with day trip ideas in Scotland, but if you are we’re here to help.

If you’re planning a day trip in Scotland, you’re probably looking for some help narrowing down your options.

Buachaille Etive Mor, Glencoe. Picture: PA

With so many heritage sites, beauty spots, coastal drives and secluded beaches to visit - even Scottish natives can’t hope to see them all.

If you’re coming all this way, you want to make sure you’re not missing any of our ‘headline act’ destinations, so we’ve created a short video listing five must-visit destinations around Scotland that will appeal to everyone, covering a whole range of interests.

Similarly, if you’ve lived in Scotland all your days and you haven’t made the trip to visit any of these destinations, then clear some time in your calendar and you won’t be disappointed.

Of course, it goes without saying we could have made this list ten times as long. We’ll just need to save the majestic gothic ruins of Elgin Cathedral, the sleepy isle of Millport, Arran and the Silver Sands of Morar for another day.

We hope nobody has to suffer a return journey knowing they missed an opportunity to see one of these five Scottish highlights.