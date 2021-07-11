Newton Lodge, overlooking Loch Glendhu in Sutherland, one of the last wildernesses with birdlife and animals galore to spot, including a common seal colony right on the doorstep.

Fancy a summer of wild romance? A road trip around the Highlands with a stop off in a small boutique lodge-style hotel nestled amidst stunning scenery near Kylesku in Sutherland? Newton Lodge on the NC500 is the answer. Its seven en-suite bedrooms are individually furnished with pared down elegance and the public spaces have expansive windows showcasing the panoramic views of the surrounding lochs. There’s also the Highland Bar No 4, a rustic and stylish bar that is open to non-residents passing by, but it’s the kind of place where you’ll want to linger a little longer. And that goes for your best friend, because it’s dog friendly too.Covid precautions

Newton lodge has new measures in place to follow social distancing and enhanced cleaning routines, such as digital registration, social distancing in public spaces and hand sanitiser stations at doorways. All rooms and the premises are cleaned then disinfected using a ‘Fogging’ machine using Biosan – a natural antiseptic and disinfectant that kills 99.9% of bacteria by replicating natural particles created by our own immune system to eradicate invasive organisms and fight infection. There is also table service only available.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All information can be found here.

Budget or boutique?

Boutique.

Room Service

All seven rooms are en suite and have wifi, with modern and elegant interiors incorporating understated design to induce calm and reflect the surrounding landscape.

Cosy with clean lines and loch and mountain views, one of the seven en suite rooms at Newton Lodge.

Wining and Dining

Relaxation and fresh Scottish produce with views to fill your boots. A simple menu filled with locally sourced ingredients is on offer at Newton Lodge so expect hearty charcuterie boards, fresh seafood platters, warming pies (well, the weather can be changeable) and fresh salads. The Highland Bar No.4 aims for an uber cool ambience with a wide choice of lagers and beers, an extensive wine list, more gins than you can squeeze a lemon at, a choice of single malts and soft drinks.

Worth Getting Out of Bed For

Sutherland has it all: rugged mountains, lochs and a stunning coastline with sandy beaches and clear water. It’s time to shake up the senses after lockdown and explore the open spaces and their wild beauty.

A haven in the Highlands, the stunning landscape will tempt you (and your dog) outdoors.

Kylesku, a couple of miles away, offers boat trips to the seal colony and the highest waterfall in Britain, while the restaurant at the Lodge’s sister hotel, Kylesku Hotel, overlooking Loch Glendhu is well worth a visit.

There are hills to climb, kayaking, fishing, cycling and the NC500 route. One of the last wildernesses, Sutherland has birdlife and animals roaming wild galore, with otters, eagles and stags to spot. There’s a common seal colony right on the doorstep in the loch below Newton Lodge and if wandering down to the loch is a walk too far, they can be viewed via binoculars from the lounge, just er, lounging around.

In Sutherland the stars are the star with the UNESCO Global Geopark, one of more than 150 worldwide, also worth a visit. Telling the story of a unique landscape and geological heritage, covering three billion years of rock formations which are the oldest to be found anywhere in Europe, its Rock Stop Café is the place to fill up, find out more and feast on the views.

Little Extras

The Highland Bar No.4, which is open to non-residents, has a range of lagers and beers, an extensive wine list, gins, single malts and soft drinks.

There is wifi and parking and guests have the use of all public spaces with their loch views and the Highland Bar No 4, which is also open to non-residents (also dog friendly).

Guestbook Comments

Newton Lodge is a well-kept Highland secret. Here guests feel secluded and safe in a haven of laid-back calm and quiet, surrounded by dramatic mountains and seascapes. Throw in the friendly service and fresh local food, it a dram fine spot to enjoy a whisky overlooking Loch Glencoul.

Prices for a cosy double start from £165 including breakfast.

Address: Newton Lodge, Kylesku, Lairg, Sutherland IV27 4HW (01971 502070, www.newtonlodge.co.uk/ / www.highlandcoasthotels.com)

Read More

Panoramic views, as well as fresh local produce are on the menu at Newton Lodge.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.