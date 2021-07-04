Scotland on Sunday Travel: Edinburgh's Balmoral serves up a summer of experiences

The entrance hallway of The Balmoral, where Covid prevention measures begin.

Most recently the star of a Channel 5 documentary which followed key members of staff and management who run the hotel as they took on their most challenging year in the hotel’s history, The Balmoral is offering up world-class hospitality with their summer experiences.

From Mediterranean-inspired spa treatments, to champagne brunch, cocktails and Edinburgh experiences, the Summer of Love packages have been created by The Balmoral’s team with the desire to spend time with our nearest and dearest having luxury experiences in mind.

Covid precautions

With face coverings and hand sanitising stations the norm, Covid prevention measures are visible in the 5-star establishment from the moment you walk through the door. Staff visibly adhere to the guidelines currently in place, but the touch which added real peace of mind was the seal on each guest room. Once rooms and suites are cleaned and sanitised, the door and in-room mini fridge are sealed with stickers which rip once opened.

Boutique or Budget

It’s five star all the way.

Room Service

Brasserie Prince is the perfect spot to host an indulgent champagne brunch.

Attention to detail is not taken for granted at The Balmoral, which stands at the prestigious address of 1 Princes Street. Finer details such as delectable truffles in your room and essentials such as face coverings and gloves sealed in a leather pocket are provided.

Famed for its lavish interiors, each of The Balmoral’s rooms and suites are designed by the keen eye of interior designer Olga Polizzi, sister of Sir Rocco Forte, who draws inspiration from the colour palettes of Scotland’s nature.

If you pay a little extra for a suite or room with a view, the unique views of Edinburgh’s stunning skyline are not to be missed, particularly on a day of sunshine in the Capital.

Worth Getting Out of Bed For

Complete with Michelin star restaurant, this hotel is ranked at 9.4 and located on Princes Street. Add in the luxurious pool and gym and The Balmoral is perfect for a few relaxing days away.

Why not head for The Balmoral Spa, which has launched a new summer treatment to transport guests, in spirit, to the sunshine of the Mediterranean.

A two-hour bespoke treatment awaits with a personal Irene Forte Skincare Therapist who assesses what treatments work for each guest before they guide you into complete relaxation, using sustainable, natural skincare that nourishes the skin from the outside in.

From massages and facials, to scrubs and hot stones, the bespoke treatment is as indulgent and relaxing as a stay in a 5-star suite should make you feel, and again the attention to detail does not stop at the spa door. From scents, to severity of scrubs, everyone is catered to with an emphasis on making the guest feel every bit as important as The Balmoral’s A-list clientele. The ‘Time in the Med’ treatment costs £180 and is available until July 31.

Wining and Dining

Within the grand setting of the hotel, Brasserie Prince is the perfect spot to host an indulgent champagne brunch. Available from 11.30am until 4pm every Saturday, the new menu offers a special Champagne selection paired with delicious brunch dishes, including: sweet brioche french toast, caramelised banana and crème fraîche; crushed avocado on toasted sourdough; and fish cake, poached egg and herb crème fraiche.

While the menu may be more limited than the a la carte, the classic brunch dishes are done correctly – with crisp toast and poached eggs which run when cut into.

There is champagne to suit all budgets, from those looking for a small treat right up to those looking to splash out on a bottle, with glasses starting at £10.

The classic brunch cocktails of mimosas and Bloody Marys are also on offer, but for a Scottish twist try the Scottish Bloody Mary which is perfumed with smoked whisky.

Little Extras

Who can resist truffles waiting in the room.

Guestbook Comments

You don’t need to go abroad for a summer of love.

Prices vary, but in July rooms start from £320 and suites from £815 per night.

Address, The Balmoral, 1 Princes Street, Edinburgh, EH2 2EQ (+44 131 556 2414, [email protected], https://www.roccofortehotels.com/hotels-and-resorts/the-balmoral-hotel/)

