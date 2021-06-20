Scotland on Sunday Travel - Kylesku Hotel, Sutherland

Kylesku Hotel is a beautiful, boutique hotel and restaurant located in the northwest Scottish Highlands, specialising in ultra-local seafood, meats and produce. One of the Highland Coast Hotels group, the hotel is a magical haven surrounded by sea lochs and dramatic peaks. Whilst its well-renowned restaurant brings in many guests from all around the country, and indeed the world, a stay here will truly make guests feel as if they are escaping the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Dating back to at least 1883 when it was a coaching inn and much-loved stopover for generations of Highland travellers, nowadays it’s a dog-friendly stop off for the North Coast 500 and those exploring the wide open spaces of Sutherland.

Covid precautions

The team at Kylesku have invested a large quantity of time, money and energy into updating all relevant practices and procedures in line with Covid-19 guidelines. It is their policy to encourage full compliance with all local, national and international protocols. They will never charge a cancellation fee for any booking directly affected by mandatory Covid-19 protocols restricting guests’ movement.

If the current guidelines mean that guests’ wish to postpone their visit to later in the year or to 2022, they can re-book on-line on their website, and then drop the hotel a line and they will cancel the current booking. Please follow the link below to see the current Covid-19 protocols and restrictions that are currently in place: https://www.kyleskuhotel.co.uk/covid-19

Budget or boutique

Boutique.

Room Service

All 11 rooms have wifi. Ten are en suite and the 11th has its own private bathroom. The decor is simple, contemporary and beach-inspired with natural tones

Wining and Dining

Guests can indulge in the delicious seafood platter that changes daily, depending on what has been caught that morning. This generous platter features fresh oysters, crab, lobster and langoustines. There are also hand-dived king scallops, as well as those firm guest hearty favourites, including 28 day-aged sirloin steak, the Crofter’s burger and free-range chicken kebabs. Kylesku Hotel specialises in ultra-locally sourced and fresh seafood dishes. Menus can be viewed here and has a wine list to accommodate all tastes and requirements.

Worth Getting Out of Bed For

The stunning views, landscape, and beautiful beaches. Assynt is one of the most spectacular areas of Scotland, and is perfect for walking, wildlife, boating, beaches and refreshing the soul. Assynt is right in the heart of the Northwest Scotland UNESCO Geopark – a magical landscape of breath-taking beauty. Explore the North Coast 500, visit Sandwood Beach, deemed the most beautiful beach in Britain, or take part in the abundance of activities available, that are right on the hotel’s doorstep. Fishing, photography, kayaking, paddle-boarding, cycling, horse-riding, pony-trekking, arts and crafts are all available.

Little Extras

Kylesku offers guests a fantastic range of amenities. There is high-speed wifi and parking and guests can indulge in a sumptuous breakfast. Hotel guests at Kylesku can relax in the peaceful private lounge looking out onto Loch Glendhu. You'll also find wifi, books and a telescope for wildlife watching (seals and sea birds a plenty) – perfect for rainy days. Well-behaved dogs are welcomed as family and can accompany guests throughout the hotel.

Guestbook Comments

Kylesku Hotel is a magical haven and a hidden gem. Upon arrival, you are totally in awe of the stunning surroundings and wild, dramatic mountainous terrain that encompasses the hotel. Heading inside, you will find simplistic and beach-inspired interiors, as well as beautiful floor to ceiling windows with views of the breathtaking landscapes and seascapes. What sets Kylesku apart is the fantastic service and outstanding food. This is barefoot, laid-back luxury at its best.

Prices start from £147 for two guests including breakfast

Address, Kylesku Hotel, Kylesku, Sutherland IV27 4HW, (+44 (0) 1971 502231, www.kyleskuhotel.co.uk / www.highlandcoasthotels.com)

