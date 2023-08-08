2 . The country is filled with midges (tiny flies)

“Midge” refers to various species of tiny flies that have a reputation for swarming in huge numbers and ‘eating people alive’ with their pesky bites. Their abundance varies according to location and the season. For example, you’ll find them worse in sheltered glens rather than exposed peaks, and they’re more abundant during the Spring and Summer months. Either way, they’re not the plague of Locusts they’re often made out to be and in worst case scenarios just invest in some bug repellent. Photo: Michael Clarke Stuff (Wikimedia Commons) Gim42 (Getty Images Signature)