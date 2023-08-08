DO we hear bagpipes often? Are Scots’ accents really as thick as they say? What IS the deal with kilts and underwear? Is this all Scottish fact or fiction?
You can easily find articles on tourism and culture but many may propagate certain myths or inaccuracies about the area you’re researching. While every country has its stereotypes, Scotland can be seen as a particularly strong example given the country’s legacy in pop culture via the film and TV industry.
After all, who hasn’t seen some episodes of Outlander or Braveheart? The question is, however, how much truth do these myths hold, or are they flat out lies?
Here are twelve common conceptions (or misconceptions) about Scotland with some added context for those learning about the country.
1. You won't understand a word Scots say
Scottish accents vary a lot between regions, and you may encounter words that don't exist in official English dictionaries, but generally speaking you should have no issues communicating with locals. Those with deeper Scottish accents may be a bit more challenging to understand initially, but within moments your ears can adjust and you realise that there is no communication barrier at all. Photo: Antonio Guillem (Getty Images) / Anastasiya Gepp (Pexels)
2. The country is filled with midges (tiny flies)
“Midge” refers to various species of tiny flies that have a reputation for swarming in huge numbers and ‘eating people alive’ with their pesky bites. Their abundance varies according to location and the season. For example, you’ll find them worse in sheltered glens rather than exposed peaks, and they’re more abundant during the Spring and Summer months. Either way, they’re not the plague of Locusts they’re often made out to be and in worst case scenarios just invest in some bug repellent. Photo: Michael Clarke Stuff (Wikimedia Commons) Gim42 (Getty Images Signature)
3. Scots saying "och aye the noo"
Contrary to their depiction in film and TV media, you will be hard-pressed to find a Scot saying "och aye the noo" (or other cliché phrases like "jings, crivens, help ma boab") unless they're being sarcastic. While the Scots language and its colourful expressions are still regularly used, this one is considered a stereotype. Photo: Simarik (Getty Images Signature)
4. It's constantly raining in Scotland
Scotland, and the British Isles in general, are often met with the idea that they experience gloomy showers or thick grey clouds without end. According to WeatherAndClimate.com, the 'wettest' parts of Scotland experience 250 days of rain annually, while the 'driest' areas experience 150 days. Is this a lot of rain? Yes. Is it 365 days per year of dramatic downpours? No. Photo: bummelhummel (Pixabay)