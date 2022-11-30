To help people make a decision on where to go for their Winter breaks, radiator specialists at Stelrad have created a list of the 10 most picturesque Scottish destinations to head to this season.

They defined the ranking based on the total number of Instagram posts about the locations using hashtag data to create a full list of 50 gorgeous winter wonderland locations across the UK. Their research revealed that Newburgh in Fife is the best place in Scotland to go this Winter if you want some stunning scenery as, according to their data, there are over 260,000 posts on Instagram related to the parish in Fife.