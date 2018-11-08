Ryanair private jets can now be booked for £5,000 an hour

Budget airline Ryanair is courting rich travellers with a new private jet service.

The company has just relaunched its private jet: a customised Boeing 737-700 which is now available to hire for £5,000 per hour.

Ryanair

The charter plane has 60 business-class seats, and is staffed by a Ryanair pilot and cabin crew. The seats are leather, recline and have ample legroom, which does sound very luxurious compared to the low-cost carrier’s other planes.

However, even Ryanair’s high-end customers don’t get a complimentary inflight meal.

Private passengers can choose from a range of “fine dining” packages that cost €15, €25 or €45 for the gold service (£13, £22, £39). €

15 gets you tea, coffee, water and unspecified snacks – presumably not just the small packet of Pringles available on normal flights for €2.50. The gold package includes “premium hot or cold breakfast, hot lunches and dinners”.

Apparently the meals can be tailored to your taste, but there’s no menu, so that could just mean they can be served hot or cold.

Customer service, the airline promises, will be “unbeatable” on the private jet, but the pre-flight offering seems to be on a par with Ryanair’s usual scant service.

When called and emailed the corporate jet team to ask if the airline’s usual fees apply to private customers, nobody answered the phone or responded.

So it’s unclear whether passengers will also have to pay £6 extra if they have child, £25 to carry an infant on their lap, £55 if they forget to check in online and £20 if their boarding card needs to be reissued. Nor do we know whether the airline’s new hand luggage fees apply.

Since 1 November, passengers are charged £8 if they want to take a small suitcase or 10kg bag on the plane.

Still, if all 60 seats are filled, that works out at around £83 per person per hour.

That doesn’t sound too steep when you consider the cheapest Ryanair flight from London to Dublin tomorrow costs £176 one-way – not including all the add-ons.

