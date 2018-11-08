Black Friday 2018: When is it and which retailers will be taking part?

Have your say

The countdown to one of the biggest shopping events in the calendar year has now begun, with millions of shoppers worldwide hoping to bag a bargain on Black Friday.

But when will this year’s Black Friday take place in the UK, and which retailers will be putting on special deals.

Here’s everything you need to know about Black Friday 2018.

When is Black Friday 2018?

Black Friday 2018 will take place on Friday 23 November, with thousands of goods set to be reduced.

Although this consumer phenomenon first began in the US, it quickly became a popular event in the UK, with high street retail chains such as Argos and John Lewis now taking part each year.

Many retailers offer Black Friday deals both in store and online, with some launching deals earlier in order to beat rivals.

Some shops spread out their deals over two weeks, or take part in Cyber Monday, which will take place on 26 November this year.

What products will be on offer?

From tech and electrical appliances to beauty and fashion, Black Friday offers bargain prices on a range of sought after goods.

Children’s toys are typically included in Black Friday deals, alongside laptops TVs and gaming goods.

Which retailers will be taking part in Black Friday?

There will be a wide range of retailers offering bargains on 23 November, including:

Acer

Adidas

Amazon

Argos

ASOS

Body Shop

Boots

B&Q

Currys

Debenhams

Disney Store

eBay

GAME

Groupon

Halfords

House Of Fraser

JD Sports

John Lewis

La Redoute

Marks & Spencer

Microsoft

Morrisons

Mothercare

New Look

Nike

Reebok Store

River Island

Sainsbury's

Samsung

Sky

Smyths

Tesco

Toys R Us

Very

Zalando