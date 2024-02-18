Review: The Treehouses at Lanrick, near Doune, Stirling - Scotland on Sunday Travel

The woodland sauna at Lanrick, near Doune, Stirling. Pic: Contributed

As you eke your way along a winding country lane as it hugs the banks of burbling River Teith, the Treehouses at Lanrick seem to blend into the landscape, and convince you that you are hundreds of miles from anywhere. It seems fitting that bespoke accommodation near Doune opened during the pandemic, providing solace for those in search of an off-grid hideaway just an hour’s drive from Edinburgh or Glasgow. The cluster of five eco-friendly treehouses, each with their own unique designs and quirks, offer a luxurious spot in a rolling expanse of woodland. Their log burning stoves, tree top terraces, and grand outside copper baths allow you to connect with nature while also relishing the finer things.

Budget or boutique

There has been an explosion in treehouse accommodation throughout Scotland in recent years, but few destinations offer the style and comfort laid on by Lanrick, meaning that it occupies the boutique end of the scale. That is not to say that a stay here will put a dent in your bank balance, with the pricing making it an affordable option for couples and families alike.

Room service

The interior of the treehouses feel like an extension of the woodland, with plentiful windows offering views of the surrounding canopy of beeches and sycamores. The clever, sympathetic design is evident throughout. We stayed in the Willow Warbler - each treehouse is named after a nesting bird - and spent the majority of our time in a cosy nook in front of the stove, watching the flames lick the logs as the rain hammered down. Even in the foothills of winter, the place was cosy, thanks not only to the stove, but an air source heating system that is testament to the owners’ environmental credentials.

Wining and dining

The treehouses are self-catering, with an ample supply of equipment, utensils, crockery, and cutlery, and a welcome pack awaiting guests is packed with indulgent treats, including a generous roll of Abernethy butter, and award-winning free range eggs from the hens at Old Leckie Farm in nearby Gargunnock. During our stay, we enjoyed some winter fare that fitted perfectly with the surroundings - a hearty stew being the highlight - but a range of delicious meals can also be ordered from the local farm shop, ready to be cooked. They include succulent sirloin steaks and butter chicken curry.

For those who want to enjoy the full nature experience, each treehouse also has an electric Weber barbeque on the decking, and the team at Lanrick can provide you with a veritable feast for the grill. Even if the weather isn’t playing ball, there are numerous other outside spaces that are a great spot for lunch or dinner. There are river huts located on some of the trails in the surrounding woodland with fire pits and more barbecues that can be used on a first come basis.

Worth getting out of bed for

Given its location, perched on the doorstep of the Trossachs, the potential activities on offer in the surrounding area is almost endless, from hill-walking and canoeing through mountain biking and kayaking. But we took pleasure in roaming the locus of the Lanrick estate, which is ideal for young families. On our first morning, we enjoyed a rambling riverside soundtracked by the rushing Teith. Along with the sights and sounds of nature, there are plenty of sights, from ruined buildings to caves that will capture the imagination of adults and kids alike.

Little extras

Along with the woodland sauna, Lanrick’s wellness offerings are well catered for thanks to manager, Erica, who is also a trained masseuse. In warmer months, you can book a massage on the outside deck, but it’s still a bit chilly, treatments are available inside your treehouse.

Guestbook comments