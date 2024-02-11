Exciting new places to stay in the UK and Ireland for 2024 - Scotland on Sunday Travel

The main stand at Tynecastle Park football ground, where a new hotel has opened. Pic: Heart of Midlothian Football Club/PA.

Sometimes a hotel can be just as much of a focus for a holiday as the destination. New properties have the power to open up unknown areas or add excitement to well trodden haunts. That’s certainly the case for this year’s selection of openings.

And don’t assume all hotels are expensive. While many high-end accommodation options come with a price tag, there are lots of affordable new places – good news for families looking for great value.

Here are a few fresh opening to inspire a weekend away or a longer escape.

A room at the Clink i Lar hostel in Dublin. Pic: Clink/PA.

Tynecastle Park Hotel, Edinburgh

Eat, sleep and breathe football at the UK’s first club-owned and operated hotel to open inside a football stadium. Opening on February 3, 25 guest rooms and an event space will be integrated into the main stand of Tynecastle Park, home to 150-year-old Scottish Premiership team Heart of Midlothian. For those who literally want to wake up with a view of the ‘beautiful game’, some rooms come with HD plasma screens showing a live view of the pitch. An opening offer of dinner, bed and breakfast will be available from £150 per room per night (two sharing). Visit tynecastleparkhotel.com.

Dunluce Lodge, Ireland

Overlooking the fourth fairway of the Royal Portrush Golf Club, with views of Portrush town and the Donegal headlands, this top end hotel promises to bring a touch of glamour to Ireland’s north shore. Opening this summer, it’s in a prime position to enjoy next year’s Open Championship tournament.

Glenridding in Ullswater, where the Brackenrigg Inn is based. Pic: Another Place/PA.

But even ‘golf widows/widowers’ can make good use of the hotel by luxuriating in the spa. Adventures can also be organised along the Causeway Coast, including trips to the Isle of Islay, Carrick-a-Rede and the Giant’s Causeway. Prices to be announced. Visit dunluce-lodge.com.

The Brackenrigg, Ullswater

After a long day walking in the fells, a country pub can be the icing on the cake for an enjoyable trip to the Lakes. The newest addition to Cumbria’s cosy collection of inns is a revamped property sitting on a hill overlooking Ullswater.

After a pint of real ale and a meal made with ingredients grown onsite, guests can crawl upstairs to a single, double or two-bedroom suite (suitable for families). Close by, larger sister hotel Another Place has a swimming pool and sports facilities. There are plans to have a microbrewery up and running in the stable block. Doubles from £180 per night with breakfast. Visit another.place/the-brackenrigg-inn.

The Brackenrigg Inn. Pic: Another Place/PA.

Treehouse Hotel, Manchester

This cult London property is branching out in Manchester from April. Spread over 14 floors on the site of a former hotel in Deansgate, 224 bedrooms will feature designs inspired by nature. Highlights including a zero-waste restaurant, a living wall of plants and an apiary producing honey for the hotel. Quirky touches include wooden mural boards where guests are encouraged to share thoughts and tales. Prices to be announced. Visit treehousehotels.com/manchester.

Clink i Lár, Dublin

Hostels have upped their game in recent years, providing comfortable and affordable accommodation for all ages. Following success in Amsterdam and London, Irish sisters Anne and Shelly Dolan have brought their Clink Hotels brand home to Dublin.

An artist impression of the Treehouse hotel in Manchester. Pic: Treehouse/PA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 638-bed property is in a key city centre location close to the Ha’penny Bridge. Alongside multi-bed dorms, there are air-conditioned, private ensuite and female-only rooms. An on-site cafe and bar keep guests refuelled, but there is also a communal kitchen. Stays from £26 per night, room only. Visit clinkhostels.com.

Butlin’s, Skegness

When it comes to affordable family holidays, it’s hard to beat Butlin’s. First opened in 1936, the company’s Skegness resort made seaside holidays accessible to all. For the first time in a decade, the company has launched new accommodation, adding 128 Premium Lodges (each sleeping up to six guests) to the site.