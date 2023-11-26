The grand lobby of the Hyatt Regency London – The Churchill hotel in Marylebone. Pic: Contributed

A hotel stay in London can involve a clear-cut compromise between being based in a handy but intense city-centre location, or in a cool neighbourhood away from the hustle and bustle.

However, this refined property somehow simultaneously offers both, overlooking the tranquil green space that is Portman Square Gardens and in the high-end but relaxed Marylebone area, but also just a few minutes from the bright lights and many delights of Oxford Street.

The hotel is inspired by Sir Winston Churchill’s “classic British style”, and the connection can be seen in, say, a shop in the impressively grand lobby selling the likes of books and mugs paying tribute to the wartime leader.

A portrait of Winston Churchill and his wife Clementine in the hotel which is named after the wartime prime minister. Pic: Contributed

Room service

The hotel, which occupies an entire block, has a whopping 440 rooms and suites. My friend and I are staying in a twin View Room overlooking Portman Square Gardens, and the space has a cream colourscheme (including luxurious bedding) with brown and maroon touches. On the walls are illustrations of a cat and dog, each created from swirls of Churchill quotes. We also get a peek at a luxury suite complete with photos of Churchill, and family accommodation comprising connecting rooms and cute amenity kits for children.

Worth getting out of bed for

There is a cornucopia of delights on the hotel’s doorstep, and we visit the excellent Frameless art installation whereby masterpiece paintings are projected onto the walls of various rooms making you feel like you are almost part of them. That is followed by a stroll through Marylebone, popping into its high-end boutiques, galleries, and cafes, and spotting many optimistic sayings that appear in the area thanks to a tie-up called Find The Words between street artist Andy Leek and the area’s landowner The Portman Estate. The village-style feel means I almost forget I am in central London.

One of the 440 rooms and suites at the Hyatt Regency London – The Churchill. Pic: Contributed

We then head to The Wallace Collection nearby, which was recently found to be the UK’s top “hidden gem” attraction according to a study of TripAdvisor by Wizz Air, and I would now endorse this. Not only is it free, it is filled with ornate paintings (including star attraction Fragonard’s The Swing) with walls covered in luxurious silky fabrics - new home decor inspo unlocked.

On that opulent note, we go to see Moulin Rouge! The Musical at The Piccadilly Theatre. I’m not a huge fan of the film, but the musical version is brilliant, and sees our group of musical-sceptics all rave about it afterwards.

The hotel is also near Hyde Park, which is currently home to festive mega-attraction Winter Wonderland that runs until 1 January, 2024, and you can walk across the park to Knightsbridge where Harrods is located.

Wining and dining

The spa at Hyatt Regency London – The Churchill, has a range of treatments on offer. Pic: Contributed

The hotel has in-house restaurant, The Montagu Kitchen & Lounge, which is led by executive chef Carlo Martino. There he treats us to a host of top-notch dishes including moreish seafood canapes, and pink-centred lamb, while we later sample the restaurant’s delicious Sunday roast option, blushing slices accompanied by sides such as crunchy roast potatoes, large Yorkshire puds, and perfectly al dente tenderstem broccoli.

We also pay a visit to The Churchill Bar & Terrace, an elegant art deco space whose decor includes love letters between Churchill and his wife Clementine. The “Unity” cocktail menu has combined Europe, the Americas, and Asia in a nod to the heritage of the bar team, and one option - the Ultra Luxe that includes bamboo snow white tea and yellow chartreuse - even comes in a glass decorated with gold leaf.

Budget or boutique

Very boutique - guests have the major perk of access to Portman Square Gardens, and all guests staying in Regency Club accommodation can access the tranquil Regency Club Lounge that includes all-day complimentary snacks and refreshments.

Little extras

The hotel has treatment rooms where I enjoy a relaxing massage (there are also facilities for hair and nail appointments).

Guestbook comments

A gem of a hotel that enables many of the best aspects of London to dazzle.

Rooms start from £400 a night.