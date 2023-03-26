Enjoy the Highland city from this tranquil hotel

It’s always a dream to find a hotel in a city that’s quiet, with an added bonus if it has a hint of the bucolic. The peace and beauty of nature but within walking distance to a bar or decent coffee are high on my list of ideal city hotels, and it’s exactly what you’ll find at Ness Walk in Inverness. A former care home, this elegant abode is only a ten minute walk from the city centre, but sits within its own gated, tree lined grounds, meaning you’re guaranteed the best of both city and country.

Budget or boutique

The hotel was a 19th-century house that’s Grade B listed, and, although there are 47 rooms, it has a boutique feel thanks to the service, furnishings and location.

Room service

Each of the rooms and suites, named after trees found on the grounds, has either views out to the tranquil courtyard or River Ness. Ground floor courtyard view rooms have small terraces with outdoor seating, perfect for enjoying the sunshine on summer days. The interiors reflect the scenery outside, with neutral tones and colourful landscape paintings. Large king beds, desks and armchairs are in each bedroom, with bathrooms have bathtubs and walk-in rainfall showers plus jack and jill sinks and a large mirror with LED lighting.

Wining and dining

The hotel’s restaurant, Torrish, is located in the original 19th-century drawing room and named for the fishing fly used to catch salmon on the River Ness. Chef Craig Douglas and his team have created a menu that includes local produce, with some ingredients grown in the hotel grounds. Dishes include game terrine, pan seared west coast scallops, wild halibut, venison wellington, blood orange souffle and dark chocolate tart. There’s also a vegan a la carte menu. The bar, next to the restaurant, is a cosy space to enjoy a pre or post dinner drink. Try the Tomatin old fashioned - an ideal end to a meal.

Breakfast is also served in Torrish, and includes a buffet of fruit, yoghurt, juices, pastries and muffins along with hot cooked dishes such as smoked salmon bagel, eggs benedict and a full Scottish breakfast.

Worth getting out of bed for

Inverness is a vibrant city with plenty of great bars and restaurants. Whisky fans should visit the Malt Barn for a dram or two, or a cocktail, while foodies will enjoy The Kitchin or Mustard Seed. The North Coast 500 begins and ends in Inverness, making it an ideal pit stop for those partaking the route. The Singleton, Tomatin and The Dalmore distilleries are nearby. There’s also a host of golf courses in the area or you can enjoy a walk along the River Ness or visit the Inverness Botanic Gardens.

Little extras

The rooms have full sized bottles of still and sparkling water, full sized Arran Aromatics toiletries, robes and Sky TV. A small dish of fudge is in the room on arrival and after the turn down service, and there’s Borders biscuits with the tea and coffee, which can be made in the Nespresso.

Guestbook comments

This idyllic spot is a classy mixture of natural comfort and fine dining, making it a gorgeous place to decompress and enjoy yourself in Inverness.

Hotel info

