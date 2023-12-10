Review: Dalmahoy Hotel and Country Club, Edinburgh - Scotland on Sunday Travel

The four-star Dalmahoy Hotel and Country Club outside Edinburgh is comprised of a country house and attached modern wing. Pic: Contributed

There are some hotels that have an onomatopoeic name and I'd put Dalmahoy in that category. Let the words trip off your tongue and you are thinking of a cultured, sleek, suave property with a bit of charm about it. A place that has stories to tell, history on its side, lodgings that can be romantic and discreet in equal measure. I've always been intrigued to visit here and, almost embarrassingly, despite it being on my doorstep for decades, have never taken the plunge.Dalmahoy Hotel and Country Club is so close to Edinburgh, yet so far away too. Just next to Ratho, you can see Arthur's Seat and the Castle, yet you can't feel them. Nestled in more than 1,000 acres of grounds, the estate is an easy escape from the hurly-burly of city life without having to travel miles to get it. Some very influential people have stayed here, from Mary, Queen of Scots to Joe Biden and numerous sporting teams - and now Mr and Mrs Atkinson.I like the very chilled vibe this place has. You can take the pace right down. The decor is stately and homely, but there are little quirks like a big chess set next to reception. Staff are very attentive. The hotel is busy but doesn't feel it. Dalmahoy is the place to catch up on life over an afternoon tea, sink into an old-fashioned chair with a book or newspaper or use the first-class leisure facilities. There's an intimacy here you can tap into if date nights are your thing.Budget or BoutiqueCertainly not budget. There's elegance and class that give the four-star Dalmahoy an upmarket feel.Room Service

There are two parts to the hotel, the country house and linked modern-day wing. We were fortunate enough to be taken back in time to the old rampart, staying in a tastefully decorated, high-ceilined, corniced room. It was spacious, warm, quiet and very comfortable, with a flat-screen TV. Paintings of former lords and earls adorn the walls. We are in good company.Food and DrinkI am a big fan of The Pentland Restaurant. A long, cosy room with grand tables and a fine view across Dalmahoy's grounds. The food is very tasty - the chef's take on Coq au Vin is a personal favourite - and the ambience is relaxed. The Cocktail Bar is the best place to unwind, a snug place where one could easily see the night away. The Brasserie next to the leisure centre also does a decent lunch.Worth Getting out of Bed ForQuite difficult when the bed is so cosy, but go on then, let's take a stroll. Dalmahoy has excellent country walks around the estate but if you want to be more active, there are tennis courts. The place is synonymous with golf and rightly so: two courses, a driving range and a coach in Scott Dixon who managed to help me get the ball off the ground (not many have). If you’re into golf you've come to the right place. The leisure facilities are strong too. The swimming pool is spacious and there are steam rooms and saunas, the changing facilities are generous and spotless, and the gym has all manner of fitness equipment if you’ve - understandably - consumed too many calories.Guestbook CommentsA debonair hotel that’s a great choice for a night or two away from the hustle and bustle.Prices

