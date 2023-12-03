Review: Sandman Signature Glasgow Hotel - A sweet spot of affordable luxury - Scotland on Sunday Travel

A sweet spot of affordable luxury. You can stay here without blowing your Christmas shopping budget but still feel a little spoiled.

The newly-opened Sandman Signature Glasgow Hotel in West George Street, Glasgow. Pic: Contributed

What do you want from a hotel on a short city break? For me it is a stress-free, comfortable stay in a great location. A touch of luxury which doesn't break the bank is an added bonus.

A recent addition to the Glasgow hotel scene, the 4-star Sandman Signature, situated between the city centre and the West End ticks all those boxes and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our visit came as Glasgow's Christmas celebrations were ramping up, and just days after the hotel's grand official opening.

The Sandman Signature is a stylish blend of modern with Scottish twists. Pic: Contributed

If the staff were feeling the pressure of the approaching festive season, they certainly did not show it, greeting us with broad smiles (not always a given when you trudge in on a Saturday evening). First impressions are everything, and they delivered. People make Glasgow after all.

The hotel itself is a stylish blend of modern with Scottish twists at every turn, the relaxing welcoming lobby setting the tone for the character which runs throughout. In all there are 179 rooms and suites along with two event spaces for private dining, corporate events and intimate parties. Parking at the hotel is not yet available - it is coming soon - but guests get a discounted rate at the Charing Cross car park a few minutes away.

Room service

Our double room was on the second floor and was full of quirky touches. Pictures of the Barrowland and Glasgow University cloisters adorned the walls either side of the huge TV. The king-size bed was ridiculously comfortable while the room had everything you could need, plus lots you never knew you did.

One of the 179 rooms and suites at the Sandman Signature Glasgow. Pic: Contributed

Ours included what was pretty much a fully-equipped kitchen including microwave, hob, utensils and fridge.

There was also a fun control to set mood lighting in a variety of colours.

The wow factor, however was the spacious bathroom with a sublime rainforest shower.

If the fluffy bath robes didn't seal the deal, then the hotel's strong game when it came to the complimentary biscuits certainly did. Extra points for the can of Irn-Bru in the fridge.

The Chop Grill & Bar serves up classic Canadian hospitality (Sandman being a Canadian chain) paired with Scottish ingredients. Pic: Contributed

Worth getting out of bed for

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You are in the heart of the action here, and as a base for Christmas shopping or enjoying Glasgow's attractions or nightlife, it is ideal. The hotel is also just stone's throw from the famous King's Theatre.

Wining and dining

There is no shortage of dining options surrounding you but inside the hotel is the Chop Grill & Bar, serving up classic Canadian hospitality (Sandman being a Canadian chain) paired with Scottish ingredients. Chilled surroundings with a lovely (and particularly well stocked) bar made this a decent shout for dinner. We ventured out into the cold however, and had a bite at the recommended Cafe Antipasti on nearby Sauchiehall Street. We did later return for a night cap at the Chop. Beckoned in by the 'gie it laldy' slogan, it would have been rude not to.

The relaxing welcoming lobby sets the tone at Sandman Signature Glasgow Hotel. Pic: Steve Welsh

The breakfast at Chop the following morning was decent if not spectacular with a good range of the usual options.

Budget or Boutique

Sandman occupies that sweet spot of affordable luxury. You can stay here without blowing your Christmas shopping budget but still feel a little spoiled.

Little extras

The books dotted around the lobby are a nice touch and add to the hotel's homely feel, as are the playing cards and pool table. Pets are allowed in selected rooms and there is a gym which we did not have time to explore. Next time perhaps

Guestbook comments

The Sandman Signature Hotel Glasgow lights up the night sky. Pic: Steve Welsh

A great base for exploring Glasgow with little touches to make you feel special.

Prices: Rooms start from £97.40 a night