You know you've gone somewhere special when the street lamps look more stylish than any of the fittings in your own home.

Dubai rises out of the desert to provide a jaw-dropping cityscape

A deep red glow emanates from giant terracotta urns covered in intricate mosaics lining the road up ahead. They’re standing on manicured grass next to palm trees wrapped in fairy lights. The street isn't just spotless, it's covered in a rubbery material which makes walking easier on your heels. It's a far cry from the cracked pavement we are used to at home but it's par for the course here. Welcome to Dubai.The glitzy emirate is famous for its excess and we are in the epicentre of it all on The Palm, a man-made palm-shaped island. No detail has been overlooked. A monorail glides down the trunk of the island high above a public jogging trail with distance markers painted on it so you know how far you've run. Every so often we spot what appear to be avant-garde sculptures beside the road but on closer inspection it becomes clear they’re actually public exercise machines, complete with panels showing how to use them.

All that's missing is a butler handing out bottles of water as the heat soars to over 30 degrees during the day in winter and doesn't dip much below that at night. We don't have to wait long to cool off though as our digs are right in the middle of The Palm and are as swanky as they come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There's a wonderful sense of arrival as we step into the Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah. The hotel only opened a few months ago but its lobby looks like something you would find on an ocean liner in the golden era of cruising, with spotless marble floor and white pillars trimmed with chrome.

Man-made beaches provide the perfect relaxation spot

Just beyond the lobby lies the hotel's centrepiece as sunlight streams in from floor to ceiling windows. There's an oblong pool with a swim-up bar and beyond that lie the sparkling waves of the Persian Gulf. The hotel has its own stretch of beach and water which gets so hot under the searing sun during the day that it feels like a bath at night. You'll feel like you've joined the jet-set when you're soaking in the sea watching the twinkling lights of the skyscrapers on the skyline.

When you head to your room in the evening you'll find towels have been sculpted into the shape of sea creatures by Housekeeping. It suits the seaside theme with wooden decking on the floor and swirling seaweed shapes on the rugs. The chairs are covered in sandy-coloured leather which is complemented by shimmering cushions in the shade of oyster shells. Line drawings of coastal scenes hang on the pastel-coloured walls while the dark marble and white fittings give the bathrooms an art deco look.

The beach hut appearance belies the hi-tech touches in the rooms as pressure-sensitive panels on the walls control the lights and the all-important air-con.

It’s easy to cool off on The Palm as it’s home to the Aquaventure waterpark which recently became the biggest in the world thanks to a massive new expansion. Themed to Greek gods, with artificially cracked walls, huge heads of Medusa and the Hydra watch over as you come splashing out of the exit to the slides. Ominous names like Shockwave and Odyssey of Terror don’t always give a good indication of what’s in store. Take Shockwave, which at first glance appears to be a sedate raft ride but is actually propelled uphill faster than down thanks to hi-tech wizardry.

The Museum of the Future

Magnets underneath the raft repel against ones with opposite poles on the floor of the tube while high-powered water jets give it an added boost. They also shoot water over your head from behind as you rocket up the ramps. It makes you feel like you need two pairs of hands – one to wipe your eyes as water gushes over your head and another to hold on for dear life.

Fancy something a little more cultured? Then head to the Museum of the Future. This soaring silvery egg-shaped structure is just a 20-minute drive away from Aquaventure but feels like a different world.

You won't find any dusty exhibits inside – it starts with a simulated trip to space in a huge lift lined with ultra-HD screens. The screens then show eerily lifelike footage of the earth disappearing into the distance before they’re filled with sparkling stars. The floor feels like it’s gently swaying to simulate zero gravity as a space station looms into view on the overhead screens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When visitors exit the simulator they’re plunged into low lighting and see dark ridges lining the walls which give the environment the industrial feel of a space station. One room is surrounded by a curved floor-to-ceiling screen showing the earth bathed in the glow of the Northern Lights. In the centre is a table is covered in thin black fabric designed to make it look like deep space. Images of planets and satellites beamed onto it from above seem to magically protrude from the table thanks to more clever science tricks.

An airy suite at the Hilton Dubai

Another room is filled with a bizarre collection of 2,400 jars containing laser-etched images of mammals and plants. Each one is lit by a multi-coloured LED, making the room look like a mad scientist's lab. Supposedly designed to educate children about the ecosystem, it makes a spectacular background for selfies.

The museum is just a few minutes by Metro, another overhead monorail, from the cavernous Dubai Mall with its famous dancing fountains, and the syringe-shaped Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest tower.

If city vibes are your thing then the place to stay is the Conrad. Its rooms have an Asian flair as they’re kitted out with mahogany and cream carpets which have lily designs stitched into them.

The highlight is the lagoon-like pool which is high up the 51-storey tower and lined with tall palms to act as a sound-break and give it the air of an exclusive country club.

It’s the perfect place to wind down after the excitement of Aquaventure. Despite being in the city centre, the only sound you can hear is the splashing from a waterfall which flows into the pool from a stone archway you can swim through. With tiny lights illuminating the palms and pool at night you could forgive yourself for thinking you were in the Caribbean. It doesn't get more tranquil than that.