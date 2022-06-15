Half of all rail lines across the UK to be closed during strikes

Half of Britain’s rail lines will be closed during next week’s strikes, Network Rail has warned

By Neil Lancefield
Wednesday, 15th June 2022, 11:23 am
Updated Wednesday, 15th June 2022, 11:24 am

Network Rail said no passenger services will serve locations such as Penzance in Cornwall, Bournemouth in Dorset, Swansea in South Wales, Holyhead in North Wales, Chester in Cheshire and Blackpool, Lancashire.

There will also be no passenger trains running north from Glasgow or Edinburgh.

Open lines include the West Coast Main Line from London to Scotland via locations such as Birmingham and Manchester.

Passengers across the country will be affected by the strike action

The strike days are Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday next week.

The number of passenger services on those days is expected to be limited to around 4,500 compared with 20,000 normally.

