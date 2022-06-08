RMT rail strikes: Some ScotRail, LNER and other cross-Border trains likely to run

However, most other ScotRail trains elsewhere in Scotland are likely to be halted by the planned Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) stoppages on Tuesday 21, Thursday 23 and Saturday 25 June.

The dispute over pay and feared job cuts involves 40,000 staff at 13 train operators, including five of the six cross-Border firms such as LNER, and infrastructure owner Network Rail, which employs signallers and track maintenance staff.

Workers at ScotRail and cross-Border operator Caledonian Sleeper have not been called out as they are not part of the dispute, but the firms said their services would be affected by the signallers taking part.

LNER said it expected to run an "amended" timetable if the strikes went ahead. Picture: Crest Photography

Network Rail is making contingency plans for specially-trained managers to take over from striking staff at its centralised signalling centres, such as in Glasgow and Edinburgh, which would enable some trains to run in and around the two cities and across the Border.

An industry source said: “It’s too early to say with certainty what will run, but the Central Belt and cross-Border routes are the most centralised and have the most modern signalling systems, so are more likely to be able to be resourced to provide a limited service.”

ScotRail said the impact on its services was likely to be “significant”, leaving it able to operate “only a very limited number of services”.

London North Eastern Railway (LNER), which operates between Scotland and London via the east coast main line, said it would be running an “amended timetable” which was still being drawn up.

LNER has yet to confirm whether this would include services on its core route between Edinburgh and London.

Avanti West Coast, which runs between Glasgow, Edinburgh and London via the west coast main line, said: “We will announce a revised timetable as soon as possible.”

It said services were likely to be “reduced significantly” on the strike days and be very busy, with those on days either side of the stoppages also likely to be affected.

CrossCountry, which operates between Scotland, the Midlands and southern England, said it expected to run a “significantly reduced service” if the strikes went ahead, with adjacent days also affected.

It said: “We are finalising details of what level of service we will be able to offer over this period and will publish details on our website.”

Caledonian Sleeper said it did not yet know how its services would be affected.

It said: "We are working hard to minimise disruption where possible and will make announcements as soon as is practicably possible, in order to give our guests the certainty they require.”

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "We have a cost of living crisis, and it is unacceptable for railway workers to either lose their jobs or face another year of a pay freeze when inflation is at 11.1pc and rising."