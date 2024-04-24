Moscow used to be a popular tourist destination but all travel to Russia is now advised against.

A total of 24 countries and territories have now been classified as being too dangerous for British citizens to visit.

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) provide regular updates on how safe it is to visit different countries, with a so-called ‘back list’ containing thoe places they advise against all travel to.

There’s also a ‘red list’, made up of parts of countries people should avoid travelling to - including places like Egypt. Morocco and Mexico, which also have safe tourist hotspots.

While being on the ‘black list’ doesn’t mean there’s an outright ban on travel, it does mean that the FCDO will be unlikely to be able to provide much assistance should things go wrong.

Furthermore, your travel insurance could be invalidated if you travel against advice from the FCDO.

So, here are all the countries and territories on the black list, and what the FCDO says about them.

Afghanistan

“You should not travel to Afghanistan. The security situation is volatile. Travel throughout Afghanistan is extremely dangerous and border crossings may not be open. There is a heightened risk of British nationals being detained in Afghanistan. If you are a British national and you are detained in Afghanistan, you could face months or years of imprisonment. FCDO’s ability to help you is extremely limited and support in person is not possible in Afghanistan.”

Belarus

“Russian military operations are taking place in Belarus. There is some risk that direct conflict linked to the war in Ukraine may spread to Belarus. If conflict starts, FCDO’s ability to offer consular assistance will be severely limited. Routes out of the country are limited, particularly by air.”

Burkina Faso

“FCDO advises against all travel to Burkina Faso. This is due to the threat of terrorist attacks and terrorist kidnap, and the unstable political situation in the country.”

Central African Republic

“FCDO advises against all travel to the whole of the Central African Republic due to unpredictable security conditions.”

Chad

“In 2021 and 2022 protesters and security forces clashed violently in N’Djamena and southern Chad. A number of people were killed. There is a high risk of terrorist kidnapping in the Sahel region, which includes Chad, Mauritania, Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger.”

Haiti

“FCDO advises against all travel to Haiti due to the volatile security situation. There are currently no British consular officials in Haiti and our ability to provide consular assistance is severely limited and cannot be delivered in person in Haiti.”

Iran

“FCDO advises against all travel to Iran. British and British-Iranian dual nationals are at significant risk of arbitrary arrest, questioning or detention in Iran. Holding a British passport can be reason enough for the Iranian authorities to question you. If you are detained in Iran, you could face months or years in prison.”

Iraq

“On 13 April 2024 Iran carried out military action against Israel. On 19 April, there have been reports of explosions in Iran, and unconfirmed reports of explosions in Syria and Iraq.”

Israel

“On 7 October 2023 there was a large-scale terrorist attack by Hamas in southern Israel. Hamas continues to launch rockets into Israel and the Israeli Defence Forces are conducting significant military activity in Gaza. The situation has potential to deteriorate quickly and without warning. This could disrupt air and road links out of the country.”

Lebanon

“Events in Lebanon are fast moving. The situation has potential to deteriorate quickly and with no warning. Commercial routes out of Lebanon could be severely disrupted or cancelled at short notice and roads across the country could be closed.“

Libya

“FCDO has advised against all travel to Libya since 2014. The local security situation is fragile and can quickly deteriorate, with intense fighting starting without warning. Any travel to, from or within Libya is at your own risk. If you are a British national in Libya, we strongly advise you to consider leaving.”

Mali

“FCDO advises against all travel to Mali, except to Bamako, due to the risk of terrorist attacks and kidnaps. FCDO also advises against all but essential travel to Bamako and to places within 25km of Bamako.”

Niger

“There has been a military takeover in Niger, which has led to protests and unrest. These protests may be violent and the security situation could change quickly without warning.”

North Korea

“The North Korean authorities have reportedly detained some foreign nationals and denied them access to consular support. While daily life in the capital city Pyongyang may appear calm, the security situation can change quickly with no advance warning about possible actions by the authorities. This poses significant risks to British visitors and residents.”

The Palestinian territories

“On 7 October 2023 there was a large-scale terrorist attack by Hamas in southern Israel. Hamas continues to launch rockets into Israel and the Israeli Defence Forces are conducting significant military activity in Gaza. There is also increased military activity by the Israeli Defence Forces around Gaza, within the West Bank and on Israel’s northern border. There are continued exchanges of rocket and small arms fire over Israel’s northern border with Lebanon and a potential increase in rocket attacks and other incidents of violence across Israel and the OPTs, including the West Bank.”

Russia

“FCDO advises British nationals against all travel to Russia due to the risks and threats from its continuing invasion of Ukraine. The situation in Russia is unpredictable. This includes: security incidents, such as drone attacks, happening in some parts of the country; lack of available flights to return to the UK; limited ability for the UK government to provide consular assistance. There is also a high likelihood that terrorists will try to carry out attacks, including in major cities.”

Somalia

“FCDO advises against all travel to Somalia. This is due to the threat from terrorist groups and continuing violence.”

Somaliland

“FCDO advises against all travel to the 3 eastern regions of Somaliland – Togdheer, Sanaag and Sool. This is due to the threat from terrorist groups and continuing violence. FCDO advises against all but essential travel to the 3 western regions of Somaliland – Awdal (including Boorama), Maroodijeh (including Hargeisa) and Sahil (including Berbera).”

South Sudan

“A ceasefire is currently in place, and has largely held since September 2018. However, there are regular reports of intercommunal violence in some areas of the country, as well as sporadic reports of fighting between armed groups. Serious criminality in Juba, and other urban areas, particularly during the hours of darkness, is also a regular concern. A deterioration in the security situation remains possible, and could be prompted by a number of factors including developments in the fragile economy and the ongoing peace process.”

Syria

“The situation in Syria remains volatile and dangerous owing to a decade of ongoing conflict and insecurity. The Syrian regime does not exercise control of parts of the country, notably in the north west where fighting has caused significant civilian casualties and displacement. Daesh, formerly known as ISIL, continues to operate as an insurgency and conducts regular attacks, especially in north east Syria and other terrorist groups are also active. Throughout Syria, local security situations are fragile and can deteriorate into armed clashes without warning.”

Sudan

“FCDO advises against all travel to Sudan because of the ongoing military conflict in Khartoum and other parts of the country. There have been several ceasefires, but these have been regularly broken.”

Ukraine

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine is ongoing, with missile and drone attacks across the country. Russian missile and drone strikes have caused significant damage to civilian infrastructure and injured and killed civilians. Ukraine’s airspace remains closed.”

Venezuela

“FCDO advises against all but essential travel to the remaining areas of Venezuela, due to ongoing crime and instability.”

Yemen