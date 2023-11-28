EasyJet and Ryanair are offering some massive discounts for Cyber Monday and Cyber Week. Here are 10 places we recommend you catch a flight to from Edinburgh.

If you're looking for some pre-Christmas adventures, or simply want to take on a new location in the new year, Black Friday and Cyber Monday can often find your securing the best deals.

With airline giants Ryanair, EasyJet and more all offering huge discounts on flights all over Europe, it can be hard to nail down which area of the continent you want to visit next.

However, fear not, we have put together a list of the 10 European cities we recommend you visit and the cheapest deals available this week*.

Where will you visit next?

*Deals can change at any time and are not governed by The Scotsman.

Lisbon, Portugal Consistently regarded as one of the best places to visit in all of Europe, Lisbon's popularity is growing year on year. Go there in January with flights starting at just £25 one way with RyanAir.

Tirana, Albania One of the most colourful cities in Europe, Tirana has an abundance of history. Prices start from between £15-£23 one way via RyanAir for flights departing in December-March.

Hamburg, Germany One of Germany's most hip cities, Hamburg is renowned for having a jumping nightlife but can also offer up a relaxing weekend break away with friends or family. Prices are under £60 for a return flight in March 2024 via EasyJet currently.