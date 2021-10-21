The TSSA represents managers in the conductor and revenue teams at Scotland's train operator.

The union said its members have voted to accept an improved pay offer.

However, the RMT union currently plans to strike during the Cop26 climate conference being staged in Glasgow.

The TSSA union will not longer strike during COP26, however, RMT union is still planning to take part in industrial action. Picture: John Devlin

Scotland's railways have been crippled for months by strikes, with most Sunday services cancelled.

In September RMT launched a campaign with TSSA, Aslef and Unite to "save" the railway, protesting outside Bute House, the official residence of the First Minister in Edinburgh.

TSSA said it has now accepted an offer that amounts to a 2.5% pay increase backdated to April 1, 2021, and a 2.2% increase effective from April 1, 2022.

There will also be a one-off £300 payment for staff working during Cop26.

Its members will cease industrial action from 23.59pm on Sunday.

TSSA general secretary Manuel Cortes said: "The overwhelming majority of our members voted to accept the offer and we have written to the company to accept it.

"We are aware that the RMT are continuing with their industrial action, as is their legal right.

"We have made it clear to both ScotRail and Transport Scotland that we will not accept our members being instructed to cover the duties and responsibilities of other grades due to industrial action or staff shortages.

"We remain fully opposed to any service reductions or booking office closures and will campaign vigorously to defend a fully staffed and comprehensive service across Scotland's railway."

