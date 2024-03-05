Three Scottish beaches have made a prestigious global list of the best in the world.

The list, published by Condé Nast Traveller magazine, includes some of the world’s most picturesque beaches, ranging from destinations in Australia, Hawaii and Indonesia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And three locations in Scotland feature prominently, with Brekon on Shetland – Yell’s furthest north beach – coming in at No.3 in the rankings.

Luskentyre on the Isle of Harris, captured in spring. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The spectacular location is accompanied by two other beaches in Scotland on the list – Uig Sands on the Isle of Lewis, listed at No.30, and Luskentyre in the Outer Hebrides, at No.34.

The magazine says of Brekon: “Wedged between two vivid emerald slabs of green pasture, Brekon is somewhat sheltered from the south-westerly winds that roll through these lands.

"That said, you’ll want to manifest pretty balmy temperatures to brave the often icy waters. It’s a beautiful spot with clear waters and perfectly powdery sands, but all is not as it seems on a clear summer’s day.

"Many boats have met their end along these shores – learn all about the treacherous sea at the local museum in Burravoe, which details harrowing accounts and displays fascinating artefacts that have washed up over the years.”

Uig Sands on the Isle of Lewis. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Traces of Viking and pre-Viking settlements can be found around the beach at Brekon. The location is the largest area of shell sand dune and dune grassland in Shetland.

It is a beach sheltered from prevailing south-westerly winds that provides stunning views of the sunset over the Atlantic Ocean, according to VisitScotland.

Uig meanwhile sits around an inlet on the west coast of the Isle of Lewis, with the name derived from the Norse word for “bay”. Also known as Ardroil beach, an enormous stretch of beach is revealed at Uig Sands at low tide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conde Nast Traveller said in its review: “Lying some 20 miles west of Stornoway on Lewis’s surf-battered Atlantic coast, this is a big, dramatic beach watched over by tussocky dunes and grizzled mountains.

"The beach itself is famous for being the place where a set of Viking chess pieces – dating back to the 12th century and made from the husks of walrus teeth – were unearthed, but it has a lot more going for it than just its history.”

Famous for its white sandy beach and green-blue waters, Luskentyre has previously been named one of the best beaches in the UK by travellers, based on TripAdvisor reviews and ratings. Loved by visitors for its unspoiled landscape, the beach sits at the end of a long, winding minor road.

The review by Conde Nast Traveller states: “Luskentyre Beach is a paint splash of brilliant white, surrounded by almost impossibly azure water. On a sunny day, it’s so unerringly blue you may find it hard to believe you are at a beach in Scotland at all.”