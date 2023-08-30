10 new hotels opening soon in Scotland - from House of Gods to the W Hotel

2 . The Address Hotel, Glasgow

The Address Collective is a boutique Irish brand and the hotel is the company’s first Scottish location situated at the corner of West George Street and Renfield Street. The new four-star hotel, presented over eight floors, will feature 91 bedrooms alongside spa facilities and a gym, two restaurants and a bar, and is scheduled for handover in November. Dating back to circa 1896 the iconic building was designed by architect James Thomson and whilst the exterior façade will be retained, a complete interior refurbishment is being undertaken by Diverse Projects. Photo: contributed