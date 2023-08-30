All Sections
10 new hotels opening soon in Scotland - from House of Gods to the W Hotel

While Scotland is home to some long standing, classic hotels, there will soon be some new additions to the hospitality scene.
By Rosalind Erskine
Published 30th Aug 2023, 13:47 BST

From international brands arriving in Edinburgh and Glasgow, to a luxurious new retreat in the Highlands, here are some of Scotland’s newly opened (and soon to open) hotels.

Planners recently approved the £50M project to transform the former Debenham's building on Princes Street into a 207-room Tribute Portfolio Hotel, complete with a spa, restaurant and rooftop bar. It is expected to be completed by 2024, so watch this space. Photo: ICA

1. Tribute Portfolio Hotel, Edinburgh

Planners recently approved the £50M project to transform the former Debenham's building on Princes Street into a 207-room Tribute Portfolio Hotel, complete with a spa, restaurant and rooftop bar. It is expected to be completed by 2024, so watch this space.

The Address Collective is a boutique Irish brand and the hotel is the company’s first Scottish location situated at the corner of West George Street and Renfield Street. The new four-star hotel, presented over eight floors, will feature 91 bedrooms alongside spa facilities and a gym, two restaurants and a bar, and is scheduled for handover in November. Dating back to circa 1896 the iconic building was designed by architect James Thomson and whilst the exterior façade will be retained, a complete interior refurbishment is being undertaken by Diverse Projects.

2. The Address Hotel, Glasgow

The Address Collective is a boutique Irish brand and the hotel is the company's first Scottish location situated at the corner of West George Street and Renfield Street. The new four-star hotel, presented over eight floors, will feature 91 bedrooms alongside spa facilities and a gym, two restaurants and a bar, and is scheduled for handover in November. Dating back to circa 1896 the iconic building was designed by architect James Thomson and whilst the exterior façade will be retained, a complete interior refurbishment is being undertaken by Diverse Projects.

The 214-rooms W Hotel, on the New Town's James Craig Walk, is expected to be completed by late 2023 and will also include a restaurant, rooftop bar, spa, and a 39-room aparthotel in the adjoining tenement building.

3. W Hotel, Edinburgh

The 214-rooms W Hotel, on the New Town's James Craig Walk, is expected to be completed by late 2023 and will also include a restaurant, rooftop bar, spa, and a 39-room aparthotel in the adjoining tenement building.

Planners have approved this project to refurbish the B-listed former townhouses dating back to 1809 and turn them into a 67 room hotel with restaurant and bar.

4. 12-14 Picardy Place, Edinburgh

Planners have approved this project to refurbish the B-listed former townhouses dating back to 1809 and turn them into a 67 room hotel with restaurant and bar.

