10 new hotels opening soon in Scotland - from House of Gods to the W Hotel

While Scotland is home to some long standing, classic hotels, there will soon be some new additions to the hospitality scene.
From international brands arriving in Edinburgh and Glasgow, to a luxurious new retreat in the Highlands, here are some of Scotland’s newly opened (and soon to open) hotels.
1. Tribute Portfolio Hotel, Edinburgh
Planners recently approved the £50M project to transform the former Debenham's building on Princes Street into a 207-room Tribute Portfolio Hotel, complete with a spa, restaurant and rooftop bar. It is expected to be completed by 2024, so watch this space. Photo: ICA Photo: ICA
2. The Address Hotel, Glasgow
The Address Collective is a boutique Irish brand and the hotel is the company’s first Scottish location situated at the corner of West George Street and Renfield Street. The new four-star hotel, presented over eight floors, will feature 91 bedrooms alongside spa facilities and a gym, two restaurants and a bar, and is scheduled for handover in November. Dating back to circa 1896 the iconic building was designed by architect James Thomson and whilst the exterior façade will be retained, a complete interior refurbishment is being undertaken by Diverse Projects. Photo: contributed
3. W Hotel, Edinburgh
The 214-rooms W Hotel, on the New Town's James Craig Walk, is expected to be completed by late 2023 and will also include a restaurant, rooftop bar, spa, and a 39-room aparthotel in the adjoining tenement building. Photo: Jestico + Whiles, LDN Architects
4. 12-14 Picardy Place, Edinburgh
Planners have approved this project to refurbish the B-listed former townhouses dating back to 1809 and turn them into a 67 room hotel with restaurant and bar. Photo: Morgan Architects