When visitors flock back to the Capital in the next few years they’ll find a few more luxury accommodation options to choose from.

The tourist industry has had a torrid time of it over the last few years – with constantly-changing Covid restrictions forcing hotels to close, travel bans limiting foreign visitors, and social distancing rules slashing bar and restaurant capacities.

And now there’s the cost of living crisis to contend with, as people tighten their belts and are less likely to treat themselves to a weekend break or a slap-up meal.

But developers are still backing Edinburgh to return to its status as a prime destination for travellers, with a large number of multi-million-pound hotels in the pipeline.

They are not always welcome developments for residents, who have opposed some of the planning applications.

Aside from those being built as part of wider developments at Haymarket, Waverley and Fountainbridge, there are a number of eye-catching stand-alone hotels set to enter the pages of the Capital’s guidebooks.

Here are 11 highlighted by development website www.skyscrapercity.com.

1. W Hotel The 214-rooms W Hotel, on the New Town's James Craig Walk, is expected to be completed by late 2023 and will also include a restaurant, rooftop bar, spa, and a 39-room aparthotel in the adjoining tenement building.

2. Tribute Portfolio Hotel Planners approved the £50million project to transform the former Debenham's building on Princes Street into a 207-room Tribute Portfolio Hotel, complete with a spa, restaurant and rooftop bar. It's expected to be completed by 2024.

3. 12-14 Picardy Place Planners have approved this project to refurbished the B-listed former townhouses dating back to 1809 and turn them into a 67 room hotel with restaurant and bar.

4. Ruby Hotel The 100 million project to turn three adjacent properties at 104-108 Princes Street into a Ruby Hotel is currently at the pre-planning stage. If approved the hotel will have 300 rooms, two shops, a restaurant and a bar and would be completed by the middle of 2026