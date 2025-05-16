The 'unique' wine cafe that's opening along a historic cobbled Edinburgh street

Contributed

This will be a new addition to one of the capital’s foodiest streets

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When it comes to Edinburgh’s city centre, there’s nowhere to eat or drink on Princes Street.

On George Street, it’s better, but Thistle Street is where you really want to be. Among others, it has Noto, The Bon Vivant, Paz Taqueria and, soon, at number 51, Le Petit Raisin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This ‘wine cafe’, which is due to open towards the end of June, is a project from Catherine Lawrie, who already owns Du Vin Bouchers in Linlithgow. We asked her to tell us more.

Why did you decide to open?

I was touring Tuscany with my husband in September 2024 and, while sitting in the sunshine enjoying a glass of chianti, he decided that after 30 years, the construction industry was not for him anymore and he wanted to play a bigger part in the running of Du Vin Bouchers. Due to the size and restricted seating in Linlithgow it was not viable for us both to operate from a single premises. So the journey began. We initially looked at Glasgow’s West End, but this was ruled out due to the area having a ‘weekend only’ culture. Edinburgh motivated us with several compelling factors, particularly being a 20-minute train ride away, as well as the significant rise in wine appreciation amongst its residents and visitors. The city is home to some of the best wine bars, which cater to diverse tastes and preferences. There is an established audience eager to explore unique and interesting wines and food pairings.

What’s your background?

I trained as a stained glass artist and worked on many of Scotland’s unique buildings, but the love of wine and food pairings has been ingrained since my early twenties. The decision to make a career of it came about 10 years ago when we bought a house with a shop below it in Linlithgow. On the return of a tour in Southern France I wanted to replicate that ‘little place of paradise’, so after several wine courses and 12 months of hard slog Du Vin Bouchers was born. The name came from the premises originally being a butcher shop.

Contributed

How will Le Petit Raisin compare?

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Edinburgh will be similar to Linlithgow except for being double the size , having a larger menu of offerings and a vaulted ceiling basement private tasting room. Linlithgow was the start of our journey and will always play a key part in our future.

Why Thistle Street ?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It found us after exhaustive searches. On a miserable Saturday night in October 2024, Ryden commercial lettings website revealed that The Bon Vivant’s Companion off licence was looking for a new tenant. On Sunday afternoon, we checked them out while giving the impression that we were looking to buy some wine. It was the place for us. On Monday morning, we were on the phone to Ryden to the point I think they were sick of hearing from us. We got the nod that the shop was ours. The street is steeped in history and has evolved into a vibrant area with shops offering luxury goods and an array of restaurants producing the best dining experience in Edinburgh, reflecting the growing affluence of its residents.

Did any big changes have to be made to the premises?

The shop was previously an off licence. The first challenge was to gain planning consent to change the use and six months later that was approved, though the hurdle of building warrant and alcohol licensing are ongoing. We have stripped the shop back to the shell and want to create a cosy and relaxed place in the style of the continental ambiance of a neighbourhood bistro.

What can customers expect?

We will typically offer a variety of wines, sourced from different parts of the world - predominantly France and available in various styles with a range of prices. We will also offer food, which includes high-quality dishes designed to complement the wine selection, such as small plates and charcuterie. Beyond wine and food, customers can expect a focus on creating an excellent overall experience, including a welcoming atmosphere with inviting décor, pleasant lighting, and appropriate music. Similar to Du Vin Bouchers, Le Petit Raisin will provide an opportunity to engage with the local community through events such as tastings and collaborations with local food and drink producers. This not only fosters community ties but also positions the café as an integral part of Edinburgh’s cultural landscape.

Any drinks that you won’t be able to find anywhere else in the city?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We are committed to sourcing wine styles that are highlighted as being unique due to their origin, grape varieties, production methods, and unconventional ingredients, making them potentially difficult to find everywhere. On top of this we will be offering a small selection of whiskies from independent bottlers.

Why did you choose the name?

We have a passion for French culture, French wine and French music, so Le Petit Raisin (The Little Grape) seemed fitting.

Who do you hope the wine bar will attract?

In the last seven years of trading, we found it essential to understand the various demographics and psychographics that influenced our customer behaviour in choosing us to visit. Our target audience can be segmented into several key groups, each with distinct preferences and motivations. See below.

Mature Wine Enthusiasts

The first group is primarily ages 50 to 70 plus. They often enjoy wines as a social activity and have established preferences for traditional styles and well-known regions and well curated selection of classic wines. They tend to enjoy a quaff in the afternoon.

Middle Aged

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These younger 30 to 40 something consumers have shown an increasing interest in wines that tend to favour lighter styles, funky , eco-friendly options, and unique experiences over traditional offerings. This group is also highly influenced by social media; thus, visually appealing branding and Instagram-worthy presentations. They tend to be early evening drinkers.

Casual Drinkers

They may not identify as serious wine enthusiasts but enjoy wine in a social setting with friends or on their own. We have created a safe and welcoming environment which enables single people to feel confident in popping in for a glass of wine without any stigma attached.

Wine Collectors and Connoisseurs

We hope to attract this niche market, who seek premium wines and exclusive experiences. This customer values high-quality selections, rare vintages, and opportunities for tastings led by our knowledgeable staff and winemakers. Hosting special events such as vertical tastings or exclusive releases will be a focus to attract this discerning clientele.

Find out more on Instagram: @duvinbouchers