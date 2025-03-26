Contributed

If you’re in the market to refresh your gym gear, then head to Uniqlo.

They recently launched their regular Uniqlo: C collaboration with British designer Clare Waight Keller, and our favourite piece is this Women’s Active Bra Top, at just £19.90.

The design is reminiscent of lululemon tops, which come in around the - gulp - £60 mark.

This affordable number is available in five matte and stretchy shoulder-flattering shades - black, red, olive, brown and an aqua-ish green - and has a slightly cropped waist-skimming length, which works nicely teamed with high-waisted leggings. At the back, there are crossed straps.

There is also a built-in padded bra that’s stitched into place. That should do its lightly supportive duty if you’re doing yoga or Pilates, though you’ll have to wear a sports bra underneath if there’s going to be any frenzied star jumps or galloping involved in your exercise regime.

The best design feature is the AIRism fabric, as it’s so feathery light and breathable.

We have invested in three colours so far - the black, olive and our favourite tomato red - and found that it washes really well, and the built-in bra means that the cups don’t escape into the machine or have to be reshaped when damp.

Also, if you’re a sedentary type, it doesn’t have to be reserved for workouts.

This is a great basic to go with midi skirts or jeans when summer eventually hits.

However, we’re not the only ones who’re in love with this top, as it’s already almost completely sold out in the Edinburgh Princes Street store. Luckily, there are plenty available on the Uniqlo website and it’s free to click and collect, which usually takes about a day.