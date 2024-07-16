Edinburgh's best Pilates studios to suit beginners and fans of the dreaded reformer

Group of people doing the mermaid pilates exercise or side stretch to tone the intercostal muscles viewed from the rear Pic: Adobe/Andrea Donetti

Get toned and honed with this exercise regime

Pilates is hot right now, especially among Generation Z.

That’s possibly because, like yoga, it’s a low impact technique that connects mind and body.

However, it’s definitely not a new exercise fad. The technique, which targets very specific muscle groups, was developed by Joseph Pilates in the 20th century. He was interned on the Isle of Man during WWI and developed the movements to help maintain strength in his cell.

The very first Pilates studio was opened in New York City by Joseph and his wife Clara, back in 1926.

If you want to try it, the Capital has plenty of options, see below.

Pointe Ahead Pilates

As the name suggests, this West End studio, which is owned by Rachel Whorton, who trained in classical ballet, also offers barre. If you want to stick to Pilates, their timetable includes 55-minute mat-based classes for £15, or you can try their reformer equipment, with all its pulleys and blocks, for £26.

3 Atholl Place, Edinburgh (0131-563 9236, www.pointeahead.co.uk)

Pilates Attic

This studio is 21 years young. As well as encouraging clients to get fit, they also want to make Pilates fun. Thus, along with the standard reformer and mat classes - starting from £22 or £15 respectively, though membership options are cheaper - they also offer regular Pygmy Goat Pilates sessions on Bellcraig Farm in Fife. Expect to be clambered on by friendly kids, while you practice moves including the pelvic curl or the hundred. Move aside, puppy yoga.

50 Thistle Street NE Lane, Edinburgh, www.pilatesattic.co.uk

Hone Pilates

This newbie is a “boutique” experience, with locations in the New Town and Goldenacre. Classes including Dynamic Reformer and Apprentice Reformer.

26 Howe Street and 8a Montagu Terrace, Edinburgh, www.honepilates.com

Bea Alexander

Bea is the OG, as she has been teaching Pilates in Edinburgh for over two decades. Her team offer mat classes, which might utilise small pieces of equipment, like squishy balls, foam rollers or stretchy bands. As well as private apparatus sessions at Bea’s home studio, you’ll also find the crew at various locations, including Gathering Essence (10a Broughton Street Lane), The Yoga Room (3-5 Forth Street), Blue Morpho (36a Broughton Street) and at The Eric Liddell Centre (15 Morningside Road), and they offer live classes online too.

The Pilates Studio

There are loads of options at this venue, from one-to-one and duet sessions, to pre and post natal classes, along with group experiences that include the intriguing-sounding Conquer Gravity. It combines Pilates, callisthenics and suspension training, with hour-long classes that run every Monday at 7:45pm at the Baptist Church Hall on Portobello High Street. As Orville sang, I wish I could fly. You can!

19 Windsor Place, Edinburgh, www.thepilatestudioedinburgh.co.uk

Gleneagles Townhouse

Membership at this venue costs £2400 (plus a £450 joining fee) if you’re over the age of 33, or £1600 (plus a £250 joining fee) for the lucky people who are younger than that. Sign up, then you can use The Strong Rooms, which are down in the basement level of the former bank. They’ve got a packed timetable of fitness classes, some of which are free for members and others that incur an additional charge, including the F:1 reformer classes (£15) with one of their excellent team of instructors. Punctuate a tough session by becoming a human ice-lolly in their chilly cryotherapy chamber.