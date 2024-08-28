The Hebridean Baker shares photos of his new West Highland terrier

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The new addition is a white ball of fluff

The end of last year was difficult for Coinneach MacLeod, aka The Hebridean Baker, and his partner, BBC Alba presenter and author Peter MacQueen.

They lost their beloved West Highland terrier, Seoras, who was 14-years-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He had become famous in his own right, after appearing in MacLeod’s TikTok videos - a platform on which he has 265.7k followers - and as a cover star for all of his owner’s three cookbooks, including My Scottish Island Kitchen.

After taking some time out from dog ownership, the Isle of Lewis based couple have brought home a new pup, Floraidh, who is also a Westie.

The New Westie | Contributed

She’s already had her debut on TikTok, as she took a trip in a kayak and snuggled in front of a wood-burning stove in the cabin that MacQueen wrote about in his book, The Art of Hutting.

Contributed

The new addition to the family has come in advance of Black & White Publishing’s release of MacLeod’s new read, Hebridean Baker: The Scottish Cookbook, which will be out on October 10. It’s his forth release, and will continue the theme of ‘food, folklore, travel and the vibrant cultural tapestry of the Hebrides”.

To mark the release, MacLeod will be appearing at events including one at Waterstones Princes Street, Edinburgh, on October 23, Aberdeen’s branch on November 15, and Topping & Company, Edinburgh, on November 27, among other dates.

He’s also currently shooting a TV series, to be released sometime in 2025. Whether the adorable Floraidh will make an appearance is yet to be announced.

Pre-order the book on Amazon, www.amazon.co.uk