The first 'shared passion' wildlife specialist bookshop in Edinburgh opens on grand cobbled street

This lovely shop has sprung up in the Capital

The demise of bookshops has been greatly exaggerated.

In the last few years, we’ve seen a resurgence in general booksellers, but also specialists.

Among other places, Edinburgh has its own romance bookshop, Book Lovers, and there’s Rare Birds, which only offers books written by women.

Now, the city has its first bookshop that specialises in wildlife reads, as well as nature-related gifts, gardening tools, seeds, and stationary.

Wild Fungarium is at 13 Randolph Place in the city’s smart West End, and its shelves are stocked with all things wild and wonderful.

We asked the owners, James and Katrina, to tell us more.

How did Wild Fungarium come into being?

We often joke that Wild Fungarium is what happens when you grow up watching too many David Attenborough documentaries — although we’d argue there’s no such thing as too much Attenborough. We met (and fell in love) while working on a nature reserve up in Highland Perthshire, so nature has been woven into the heart of our lives together from the very beginning. About a year ago, we began dreaming of creating a space in the heart of Edinburgh where people could learn about and connect with the natural world on a deeper level. What started as a simple idea soon grew into a passion that we couldn’t ignore, and it’s what has led us to where we are today.

The idea is an evolution of our shared passion - we love the natural world and enjoy learning about it. In many ways, the shop feels less like a choice we made and more like an adventure we were meant to take together and share with others.

Why are wildlife books so popular?

There are many reasons why they’re currently enjoying the spotlight. Growing awareness of biodiversity loss and the climate crisis has encouraged people to learn more and take action. At the same time, the post-pandemic urge to spend more time outdoors has deepened people’s appreciation for nature. For others, it may simply be a genuine curiosity about the natural world. Whatever the motivation, wildlife and nature books can help people feel more connected to the planet. They offer a way to slow down, find meaning, and experience a sense of belonging and peace in a world that often feels uncertain.

What have been your bestsellers so far?

On the book side, A Flower Garden for Pollinators by Rachel de Thame has been very popular, as has Blue Machine by Helen Czerski - both offering fascinating perspectives on the natural world. Alongside the books, our organic teas, tortoise teddies and wildflower seeds have been customer favourites. It’s lovely to see people being drawn to items that help them feel more connected to nature, whether that’s through reading about axolotls, birdsong or fungi, or getting into gardening, or simply enjoying a calming cup of pine-needle tea.

Any personal favourites?

The Hidden Life of Trees by Peter Wohlleben is one of James’ favourites. This book opens up a whole new way of looking at forests, showing how trees communicate, share resources, and even look out for one another. It’s a fascinating reminder that there’s so much more going on in nature than meets the eye. You’ll never look at a tree the same way again. We also stock that book’s comic book style adaptation, which is a fantastic alternative for visual learners.

Katrina’s current favourite is another gem Slow Seasons by Rosie Steer. It’s a beautifully put together book following the Celtic calendar and is full of ideas on how to reconnect with nature throughout the seasons. This book covers everything from forging in the hedgerows, to making delicious recipes like a lavender creme brûlée. A great book to dip in and out of throughout the year for inspiration and connection.

Any forthcoming releases you're particularly excited about?

One recent release we’re particularly looking forward to reading is Neurodivergent, by Nature by Joe Harkness. This thought-provoking book delves into the powerful connections between nature and neurodiversity, exploring why natural environments can have such a profound and restorative impact on neurodivergent individuals.

What do you sell other than books?

Alongside our books, we’ve put together a collection of gifts we genuinely love— things we’d happily use ourselves or gift to others. You’ll find organic herb and wildflower seeds, colourful greetings cards, nature-themed board games and puzzles, a fun kids’ section, handcrafted ceramics and jewellery, wall art, gardening tools... and plenty more besides!

Any events coming up?

We’re busy putting together an events programme that we’re really excited about - book signings, author readings, nature talks, foraging walks, art classes, and more. We can’t wait to get these up and running over the coming months.

What was the property before you moved in and what did you do to the interior?

Choosing the colours was easily one of the hardest decisions we had to make! Our aim was to create a vibrant and welcoming space that was full of life, while still having that relaxing and cozy bookshop feel—a space people would genuinely enjoy spending time in.

We’re now turning our creative attention down to our basement, an area which we’re transforming into a space for nature-focused reading groups, wildlife-inspired board game evenings, and even art classes. It’s still a work in progress, but we can’t wait to share it. In the meantime, the best way to stay updated is to follow us on Instagram or keep an eye on our website.

Is the West End of Edinburgh a good spot for you?

Starting our business here has been one of the best decisions we’ve made. The community has been so incredibly kind, welcoming and supportive. We’ve absolutely fallen in love with the area and couldn’t imagine starting out anywhere else.

What has feedback from customers been like?

We have been blown away by the positive feedback we have received since we opened our doors. Our wildlife theme seems to be resonating with so many people. One customer said they wished they could ‘copy and paste’ our shop at the end of their own street. We are both incredibly grateful for the comments.

www.wildfungarium.com

