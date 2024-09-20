First look at Scotland's brand new Gucci store, as it opens in Edinburgh
Edinburgh has just become a degree more glamorous, with the opening of Scotland’s first Gucci store on Multrees Walk and the Italian brand’s first standalone boutique outside London.
The outlet opens on September 20, on the same day as Gucci premieres their Spring Summer 2025 collection, under creative director Sabato De Sarno, in Milan.
The new women and menswear shop is in a 367sqm property that once housed both Caffe Nero and Boss.
Now, they have installed grey marble floors, and there are seating sections in colours including their signature red, Rosso Ancona, as well as yellow and lime green. The woman’s changing room cubicles are lined in a luxuriously thick pile material.
Their handbags are the heroes, with almost every window lined by shelves that feature a selection, including the Jackie 1961, the Horsebit 1955 and the Bamboo 1947. There is also a sparkly take on the Gucci Diana, which is so-called as it was released in 1991 and was popularised by Diana, Princess of Wales.
The current Fall Winter 2024 womenswear collection includes pieces in Italian cashmere, patent maroon slingback kitten heels and a burgundy coat, which is embellished with crystals that have been applied by Indian artisans. The collectable can be yours for £8,000.
There is also a menswear space, where, among other things, you’ll find caps, trainers, shoes and their status-symbol luggage, which features their monogrammed print.
Over the opening weekend, Gucci will be welcoming customers with a specially-branded coffee cart, serving tea and filter coffee outside the new shop.
This has been one of the global brands that Multrees Walk has welcomed this year. They have included TAG Heuer, Michael Kors and Mappin & Webb, with Omega due to open later in 2024.
Gucci, 13-15 Multrees Walk, Edinburgh, www.gucci.com
