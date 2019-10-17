The 10 best new bars and restaurants to try in Scotland this autumn
Treat yourself to a cosy meal or drinks in Scotland this autumn thanks to one of these newly opened bars and restaurants.
Thursday 17 October 2019 11:45
From a newly refurbished Aberdeen bar to Spanish tapas in Edinburgh, there are plenty of new places to enjoy in
Scotland this autumn.
1. Piggs, Edinburgh
Recently opened in the Old Town, Piggs offers authentic Spanish tapas made with seasonal Scottish produce.
2. Mezcal, Glasgow
Serving Mexican fayre and an impressive selection of Mezcal and Tequila cocktails.
3. Pasta, Aberdeen
Opened this month, Pasta is located in the Aberdeen market and serves a selection of handcrafted pasta dishes with pick your own options.
4. Tattu, Edinburgh
Opening in November, this eye-catching, Insta-worthy restaurant will serve dishes that combine traditional ingredients and classic flavours as well as a number of exclusive menu items, developed by executive chef Andrew Lassetter and his team.
