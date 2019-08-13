32 words and phrases that mean something different in Scotland

But if you don’t have links to Scotland, these words and their meanings may not be what you think.

1. Messages What people outwith Scotland think it means: To send communication to someone. What people in Scotland know it means: A name for your grocery shopping. Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

2. Piece What people outwith Scotland think it means: A portion of something. What people in Scotland know it means: Sandwiches. Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

3. Bolt What people outwith Scotland think it means: A screw. What people in Scotland know it means: Go away. Pixabay.com other Buy a Photo

4. Rocket What people outwith Scotland think it means: A missile or aircraft. What people in Scotland know It means: a crazy person. Pexels.com other Buy a Photo

View more