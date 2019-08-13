Picture: Shutterstock

32 words and phrases that mean something different in Scotland

If you live in Scotland - or have Scottish relatives - then you probably know the alternative meaning behind these everyday words.

But if you don’t have links to Scotland, these words and their meanings may not be what you think.

1. Messages

What people outwith Scotland think it means: To send communication to someone. What people in Scotland know it means: A name for your grocery shopping.
2. Piece

What people outwith Scotland think it means: A portion of something. What people in Scotland know it means: Sandwiches.
3. Bolt

What people outwith Scotland think it means: A screw. What people in Scotland know it means: Go away.
4. Rocket

What people outwith Scotland think it means: A missile or aircraft. What people in Scotland know It means: a crazy person.
