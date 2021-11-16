Pokémon has enabled players to explore a whole range of regions with their Pokémon over the years.

Now, you’ll be able to return to Sinnoh once more, this time on Nintendo Switch.

Pokémon Diamond and Pearl have both been remastered into Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, to be played on the Switch.

The games employ a top-down view, reminiscent of the classic games, but with updated visuals and gameplay.

Here’s all you need to know about the upcoming games, including when they will be released and what the key differences are between them.

When does Pokémon Brilliant Diamond come out?

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond will be available to download from the Nintendo store on Friday November 19th.

The game is an RPG, suited to either one or two players.

You can also have multiple games on the go on one Switch console by using different accounts, so multiple players from one household can have their turn.

Pre-order Pokémon Brilliant Diamond for £49.99 from the UK Nintendo Store and you'll receive a free Dialga figurine and Brilliant Diamond pin.

As with all Pokémon RPGs, the goal is catch as many Pokémon as possible. Photo: The Pokémon Company.

When does Pokémon Shining Peal come out?

As the partner to Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Shining Diamond will also come out on Friday November 19th.

If you pre-order Pokémon Shining Pearl for £49.99 from the UK Nintendo Store you'll receive a free Palkia figurine and Shining Pearl pin.

After November 19th, you’ll also be able to buy both games in a bundle for £99.99, but the pre-order sales for the bundle have now sold out.

Trainers can travel around the Sinnoh region once more, collecting Pokémon as they go. Photo: The Pokémon Company.

In many ways, the two games have a lot of similarities, but there are some difference that may sway buyers to purchase one over the other.

What’s the difference between Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Peal?

The key difference, as with all Pokémon game pairs, is the exclusive Pokémon that you can get in each game.

The Legendary Pokémon in Brilliant Diamond is Dialga, while if you go for Shining Pearl, you’ll come across Palkia.

However, the Pokémon differences don’t end there. If you have your eye on a particular Pokémon, you need to make sure you pick the right game to get your hands on it.

HD imagery and updated style is paired with the classic view of the games from fifteen years ago. Photo: The Pokémon Company.

The following Pokémon are exclusive to Brilliant Diamond:

- Cranidos

- Rampardos

- Stunky

- Skuntank

- Murkrow

- Honchkrow

- Scyther

- Scizor

- Caterpie

- Metapod

- Butterfree

- Ekans

- Arbok

- Growlithe

- Arcanine

- Seedot

- Nuzleaf

- Shiftry

- Mawile

- Zangoose

- Solrock

- Seel

- Dewgong

- Kecleon

- Larvitar

- Pupitar

- Tyranitar

- Mime Jr.

- Mr. Mime

- Elekid

- Electabuzz

- Electivire

- Gligar

- Gliscor

- Dialga

- Raikou

- Entei

- Suicune

- Ho-Oh

The following Pokémon are exclusive to Brilliant Diamond:

- Shieldon

- Bastiodon

- Glameow

- Purugly

- Weedle

- Kakuna

- Beedrill

- Slowpoke

- Slowbro

- Slowking

- Stantler

- Bagon

- Shelgon

- Salamence

- Sandshrew

- Sandslash

- Vulpix

- Ninetales

- Pinsir

- Lotad

- Lombre

- Ludicolo

- Sableye

- Seviper

- Lunatone

- Misdreavus

- Mismagius

- Magby

- Magmar

- Magmortar

- Teddiursa

- Ursaring

- ArticunoIce

- Zapdos

- Moltres