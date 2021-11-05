Since its launch in 2016, Pokémon Go has declined slightly in mainstream popularity, but still has a large global fanbase going strong.

As of January 2021, there were 272,015 active daily users of Pokémon Go in the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To keep things fresh, Niantic often introduce special events and challenges for its players.

The current Raid rotation will run from Friday November 5th to Tuesday November 16th. Photo: Pokemon Go.

Here’s all you need to know about Pokémon Go Raids and which Pokémon are featured in November Raids.

What are Pokémon Go Raids?

Pokémon Go Raids are a way to encourage players to work together, rather than battle one another.

Users can team up to fight tough bosses and meet new people at the same time.

Certain Pokemon will appear in Raids at different times. Photo: Pokemon Go.

How to participate in Pokémon Go Raids

Players will be able to find Raids close to them by pressing the nearby function in the bottom right corner of your screen, and then tapping the Raid section.

The difficulty of the Raid is shown by the number of symbols near the Egg in this section or by its colour.

For example, Level 1 Raids, which are the easiest and most common, have pink Eggs appearing over Raids.

The harder, Level 3 Raids have yellow Eggs, while Level 5 Raids have purple Eggs with white stripes.

To participate in the Pokemon Go Raid, trainers simply have to be at the respective gym within 45 minutes after the Egg hatches.

The Egg will have a timer next to it, so you can see how long you have until it hatches.

You will need a Raid Pass to participate, which is given out for free once a day at your first Gym PokeStop spin of the day.

If you want to do take part in more than one Raid per day, you can also buy Premium Raid Passes from the in-game store for 100 coins of in-game currency.

What featured Pokémon are available in November Raids?

Different featured Pokémon are available at different times.

The current rotation runs from Friday November 5th to Tuesday November 16th, beginning and ending at 10am on those days.

During this time, the three Pokémon that will appear during Raids are Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizion.

The next rotation runs from 10am on Tuesday November 16th to Wednesday December 1st.

During this second period of November, Cresselia will appear during Raids.

What time do Pokémon Go Raids take place?

Pokémon Go Raids will take place randomly so can be hard to predict.

However, Pokémon Go raid eggs will only spawn between 5:30am and 7:45pm local time, so raid bosses will only be available is 6:30am to 9:30pm, once an egg has hatched.

This is largely to avoid trainers from playing at night, when it can be more dangerous for people to be out and about.