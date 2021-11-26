Mewtwo is a Legendary Pokémon in Pokémon Go that seasoned Pokémon fans will remember from its appearance in the heartbreaking Pokémon film, Mewtwo Strikes Back.

In Pokémon Go, Mewtwo is just as powerful as its cinematic counterpart.

All Legendary Pokémon are stronger than regular ones as a general rule.

Pokemon Go's version of Mewtwo is just as powerful as past iterations of the Pokémon. Photo: Tatiana / Canva Pro.

They can all endure a lot of damage, which makes them notoriously tricky to catch.

Here’s more about Mewtwo and how you can catch it for yourself.

What Pokémon type is Mewtwo?

Mewtwo is a Psychic-type Pokémon, which means it’s vulnerable to Bug, Dark, and Ghost types.

Mewtwo is a Legendary Pokémon and so notoriously hard to catch. Photo: Gamepress.

However, it also means that Mewtwo is resistant to Fighting and Psychic-type attacks.

Mewtwo has a maximum CP of 4178. In other stats, it can start from 300 Attack, 214 Stamina, and 182 Defense.

How to get Mewtwo in Pokémon Go

As such, packing your team with at least two Bug, Dark, or Ghost-type Pokémon will help you weaken Mewtwo enough to catch him.

Avoid bringing Fighting or Psychic-type Pokémon, as they won’t help you much in your fight against it.

You can also stock up on candy and more effective Pokeballs.

In particular, use the Circle Lock Throwing Technique for your Pokeballs and use Golden Razz Berries for the best possible chance.

When it comes to catching Mewtwo, it will only appear during Events, as it’s a Raid Boss.

As such, you can’t always catch Mewtwo and will need to wait for a special Event to take place.

When this happens, you’ll need to coordinate a Raid with some friends or nearby Trainers.

From there, you can fight and attempt to weaken Mewtwo and eventually (hopefully) catch it with a Pokeball.

You’ll likely need to work with around three or four Trainers to catch Mewtwo – but the more the merrier!

To take part in a Raid, you’ll need an EX Raid Pass, which means you need a good track record in Raid Battles and lots of wins under your belt.

So even if there’s no Event where Mewtwo wil be available on the horizon, start taking part in Raids now to get your haands on an EX Raid Pass so you’re ready for when it appears.

Best Pokémon and counters to get Mewtwo

Here’s a list of and their moves that will give you the best chance of catching Mewtwo:

- Shadow Tyranitar, with Bite and Crunch

- Origin Forme Giratina, with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

- Chandelure, with Hex and Shadow Ball

- Darkrai, with Snarl and Dark Pulse

- Shadow Houndoom, with Snarl and Foul Play

- Mega Gengar, with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

- Shadow Mewtwo, with Psycho Cut and Shadow Ball

- Mega Houndoom, with Snarl and Foul Play

- Mega Gyarados, with Bite and Crunch

- Shadow Weavile, with Snarl and Foul Play

- Genesect, with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor

- Regigigas, with Ghost-type Hidden Power and Giga Impact

- Houndoom, with Snarl and Foul Play

- Absol, with Snarl and Dark Pulse

- Banette, with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

- Weavile, with Snarl and Foul Play

- Hydreigon, with Bite and Dark Pulse

- Tyranitar, with Bite and Crunch

- Gengar, with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball