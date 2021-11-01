Online gaming platform Roblox allows users to create their own mini-games for themselves and others to play.

It’s most popular with younger children, having gained popularity since 2010 and especially during the Covid-19 pandemic .

It’s free to play, but the in-game currency, Robux, costs real money and is used to purchase mini-games and items.

Users can also earn Robux by selling their games, taking home 70% of the Robux spent on their creations.

300 developers make more than $100,000 a year using Roblox.

Here’s why the platform went down and whether the company is giving away free Robux.

Is Roblox down?

Thousands of users reported issues on Twitter, with more than 250 complaints on DownDetector. Photo: The Konstantin Pelikh Collection / Canva Pro.

Roblox experienced outages for several days, beginning around midnight on Thursday October 28th and resuming service at around 11.45pm on October 31st.

The platform gradually brought new regions back online once they had resolved the internal maintenance problems.

The server issues impacted a range of services, including Games and Account Information Services.

Many users were unable to log in and various services become unavailable.

Roughly three million people had been live on the platform just before the problems arose.

The player count quickly dropped to just 300,000 users as a result of the outage.

The problems began on the evening of October 28th just before midnight and were acknowledged by a Roblox Status Twitter account, which is not affiliated with Roblox.

Roblox itself updated the official company service page at midnight on October 28th to say that it was investigating and continued to update during the weekend.

When was Roblox fixed?

Roblox Status reported at 9.27am on Friday October 29th that the cause of the outage had been identified as an internal service issue.

Roblox were reportedly working on a fix and, as of 2.26pm on Friday October 29th, Roblox Status wrote on Twitter that some Roblox aspects may be working again.

“Looks like some aspects of the #Roblox site are working as expected, but may not be fully functional,” the account reported. “Authentication may still be affected, as the same for some other services. [Engineers are working on a fix].”

"Here are some of the services which MAY be back up: Groups, Games Page (sort of), Thumbnails & Images, Authentication (maybe).”

At 3.21pm on October 29th, Roblox updated the services page to say that the company was “actively working on recovery” and that “some users started to have limited access”.

At 10.08pm on October 30th, Roblox said they had ‘identified an underlying internal cause of the outage’ and were working on a fix. They also thanked users for their patience.

By 4.31pm today, Sunday October 31st, the firm had again told customers they are ‘working on getting things back online’ but there was no confirmation of a fix.

Finally, Roblox was back online by 11.45 pm on October 31st and the company released a statement from CEO David Baszucki.

"A core system in our infrastructure became overwhelmed, prompted by a subtle bug in our backend service communications while under heavy load,” Mr Baszucki wrote. “This was not due to any peak in external traffic or any particular experience. Rather the failure was caused by the growth in the number of servers in our datacenters.

"The result was that most services at Roblox were unable to effectively communicate and deploy.”

Is Roblox giving away free Robux?

Some Roblux users have since contacted Roblox on Twitter to ask for free in-game currency, Robux, as compensation for the days that the platform was down.

However, there has been no indication from Roblux or confirmed instances of this happening so far.