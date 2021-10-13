Refurbished PC equipment supplier taking on staff as turnover jumps

Dalbeattie-based ETB Technologies now employs 60 people after increasing its headcount by 50 per cent over the past year or so.

Dalbeattie-based ETB Technologies will achieve the turnover goal just two years after meeting the £10m milestone. The business now employs 60 people after increasing its headcount by 50 per cent over the past year or so.

This has been boosted with the opening of two additional sites, in Bellshill and Sheffield, helping the firm to tap into the local talent pool in each location and further grow its operations.

Bosses are now planning to further upscale the business by extending its customer base internationally. Already shipping to some 75 countries, the refurbished equipment supplier is embarking on an ambitious growth strategy with plans to extend its market share, particularly across Europe.

The firm supports the refurbishment of Dell, Cisco, HP and Juniper networking equipment. Its international footprint currently represents half its revenue.

Managing director Nick Stapleton said: “From our humble beginnings 20 years ago, ETB Technologies has become a force to be reckoned with, now distributing our refurbished enterprise IT equipment to more than 75 countries.

“While there is no doubt that the last 18 months have been tough, with both Brexit and Covid-19 placing hurdles in our paths, we are proud to have weathered the storm and are now experiencing steady market conditions allowing us to recruit 20 new members of staff.

“The future potential of the refurbished enterprise IT sector is considerable,” he added.

