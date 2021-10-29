Online gaming platform Roblox allows users to create their own mini-games for themselves and others to play.

It’s most popular with younger children, having gained popularity since 2010 and especially during the Covid-19 pandemic .

It’s free to play, but the in-game currency, Robux, costs real money and is used to purchase mini-games and items.

Users can also earn Robux by selling their games, taking home 70% of the Robux spent on their creations.

300 developers make more than $100,000 a year using Roblox.

Here’s why the platform is down and how long it might stay down for.

Is Roblox down?

Thousands of users reported issues on Twitter, with more than 250 complaints on DownDetector. Photo: The Konstantin Pelikh Collection / Canva Pro.

According to reports on Twitter, Roblox has been down for several hours, impacting Games and Account Information Services.

Many users were unable to log in and various services become unavailable.

Roughly three million people had been live on the platform just before the problems arose.

The player count quickly dropped to just 300,000 users as a result of the outage.

The problems began on Thursday evening just before midnight and were acknowledged by a Roblox Status Twitter account, which is not affiliated with Roblox.

Roblox is yet to address the issues publicly.

When is Roblox getting fixed?

Roblox Status reported at 9.27am that the cause of the outage had been identified as an internal service issue.

Roblox are reportedly working on a fix, but there is no sign of it improving access to services as of yet.

Is Roblox shutting down?

Some users on Twitter began to question whether Roblox was shutting down entirely, due to the long period of outage and lack of communication from Roblox.

As Roblox Status confirmed that a fix was being worked on, it seems unlikely that this is a sign that the platform is shutting down.

An internal service issue means that there is likely an error on the web server that players are trying to access.