Online gaming platform Roblox allows users to create their own mini-games for themselves and others to play.

It’s most popular with younger children, having gained popularity since 2010 and especially during the Covid-19 pandemic .

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s free to play, but the in-game currency, Robux, costs real money and is used to purchase mini-games and items.

Users can also earn Robux by selling their games, taking home 70% of the Robux spent on their creations.

300 developers make more than $100,000 a year using Roblox.

Here’s why the platform went down and whether it’s back up.

Is Roblox down?

Thousands of users reported issues on Twitter, with more than 250 complaints on DownDetector. Photo: The Konstantin Pelikh Collection / Canva Pro.

Downdetector reported 2,584 issues with Roblox at 2.3pm on Wednesday March 9th.

This follows a flurry of issues with the platform towards the end of 2021 and throughout January 2022.

Roblox’s own status page didn’t provide an update about the outage, but did state there was a problem with the Avatar shop just a few days previously on March 6th.

According to a Roblox Status Twitter account, which is not affiliated with Roblox, users attempting to log into the website were receiving 400 and runtime errors.

Both seem to suggest the error is to do with the servers.

Is Roblox fixed?

According to Roblox Status, the website came back online at roughly 2.30pm.

However, some users are still reporting issues via Downdetector and there is no update from Roblox themselves at the time of writing.