Is Revolut down? Why the Revolut app is not working and when will it be back up?

Revolut is a Fin-Tech company based in London that offers mobile-only banking services to its customers.

It’s also known for offering a wealth of international-focused services, including strong conversion rates and the ability to accept payments in several currencies.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, reports began to come in today that the banking app from Revolut was not working.

Reports of the Revolut app being down have started coming in via Twitter and on Downdetector. Photo: towfiqu barbhuiya / Canva Pro.

Here's all we know about the Revolut outage so far.

Is Revolut down?

On November 5th, there were more than 200 reports on Downdetector before 2pm.

39% of the reports stated that issues were about issues with fund transfers, 39% about mobile banking, and 21% for issues with logging in online.

This comes just two days after the latest round of problems with Revolut reported on November 3rd.

Users have also been getting in contact with the company via Twitter to report issues.

The Revolut Twitter account has so far been asking customers to seek help with the customer service agents via the in-app messaging service.

When will the Revolut app be back up?

The Revolut status page says that all operations are functional, which hopefully means that problems should cease for customers soon.

Statusgator reported that there was a 10 minute server outage at 2.30pm on Revolut, which means the issues faced by customers throughout the day could be related to this outage.