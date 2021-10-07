Online banking problems: Why you might be locked out of your Bank of Scotland, Lloyds, or Halifax account

Three leading UK banks experienced online outages this morning, locking thousands of customers out of digital accounts and apps.

Lloyds Bank, Halifax, and Bank of Scotland, all went down at around 6.30am, leaving thousands of customers locked out.

When combined, the three banks are responsible for the finances of a collective 18 million customers across the UK.

All three of the banks are owned by Lloyds Banking Group.

Here is all you need to know about the online banking problems at Lloyds Bank, Halifax, and Bank of Scotland today.

Why does my online banking say n/a?

Each bank experienced issues for hundreds of their users, seemingly across the whole of the UK.

Nearly 700 people reported issues with Bank of Scotland on Downdetector today, with the majority of problems found in Glasgow.

Bank of Scotland customers in other areas of the UK seem to be largely unaffected.

A further 981 reported not being able to access Halifax’s services, while over 1,000 people said they couldn’t get into their Lloyds accounts.

The problems for Halifax and Lloyds occurred in London, Hull, and Cardiff, as well as other locations across the country,

The message ‘not available’ or simply ‘n/a’ popped up for most users when trying to log on or check their balances.

For others, some accounts were shown to temporarily have no money in both savings and current accounts.

Many customers feared that this meant their funds had disappeared, but the banks were all quick to reassure users that this was not the case.

What caused the online banking problems for Bank of Scotland, Lloyds, and Halifax?

It’s not yet clear what caused the outage, but it seems the banks have resolved it now.

The problems were experienced the most with mobile banking apps.

Lloyds Bank acknowledged the problem on Twitter, when various customers aired their frustrations publicly.

"We know some of you are having issues with Internet Banking,” the bank wrote. “We're sorry for this, and we're working to have it back to normal soon."